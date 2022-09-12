HERMITAGE — Scheduling is still difficult at the Tails of Hope Inc. spay and neuter clinic, but a few volunteers, veternarians and vet techs are trying to ease some of the burden for local animal rescues.
After temporarily closing in mid-August due to a lack of support staff, the Hermitage clinic was able to reopen for a special day of surgeries on Sept. 3 thanks to a few “heroes” who stepped up, Executive Director Soraya Hejazi said.
Clinic officials hope to emulate that model in the future until they can hire enough staff to reopen at its normal operating schedule, Hejazi said.
“We’re looking to have a few days where we can focus on our rescues and community cat caretakers, so that we can get them caught up,” Hejazi said.
The special event on Sept. 3 came about after Dr. Katie Sharp, one of the clinic’s veterinarians with her own practice, and veterinary technician Ariel Yanak, who also works as an instructor with Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, agreed to work on a couple Saturdays at Tails of Hope.
Also doing their part were Tails of Hope volunteer Jill Holt and volunteer Evelyn Shealy, an executive of the Glenn and Jean Harnett Charitable Foundation.
Shealy is also a client of Tails of Hope and a vet tech with another practice, Hejazi said.
“These people have full-time jobs, but they understand the importance of the spay-neuter clinic to the animals, the community, the rescues and shelters,” she said.
For the initial event on Sept. 3, the clinic spayed and neutered about 20 cats from Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue out of Ashtabula County, Ohio, and a couple cats from Judge’s Park Animal Rescue out of Lawrence County, Hejazi said.
Moving forward, Hejazi said the clinic will organize similar dates where it can arrange the staff necessary to operate on a certain volume of animals.
On those dates, the clinic will work through its list of clients who had previously-scheduled appointments prior to the clinic’s closing, since it has had to cancel more than 80 appointments she said.
“We’ve had to cancel so many appointments for these groups, and they’ve had to put a hold on accepting any additional surrendered or found animals until they can get their current population spayed and neutered,” Hejazi said.
The clinic, which offers spaying and neutering at low-to-no-cost for qualified clients, is still hoping to eventually reopen at normal hours if more veterinary technicians can be hired. These individuals could work depending on their availability, such as a day a week or month.
The clinic is also entering the third year of their Student Volunteer Program, where students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center will work at the clinic on various Fridays.
The students will work under the supervision of Yanak, and will support the clinic’s regular staff of Dr. Nicole Grable and Katie Helscel, Hejazi said.
Aside from spaying and neutering, the clinic will hold special dates for vaccinations on Sept. 28, Oct. 10, and Nov. 11. The first vaccine clinic was held Monday, and animals will only be taken by appointment only, Hejazi said.
The clinic on Sept. 28 will also mark World Rabies Day, where the rabies vaccine will be offered for only $10, she said.
Anyone interested in serving with Tails of Hope can call 724-346-4673.
