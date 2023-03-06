STONEBORO — The Lakeview High School Theatre Department is excited to be bringing a bit of Greece to town.
“I’m not exactly wanting it to end,” senior Kaden Drew said on Monday afternoon during rehearsal for “Mamma Mia!”
With performances this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, things were down to the wire as the students started from the top of the hit musical that features the music of Swedish pop group Abba.
The Broadway musical inspired the 2008 movie “Mamma Mia!” starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried; many are familiar with the movie and stage production, but even more people are fans of Abba, said junior Nash Lewis, who plays Harry Bright.
“Our community is full of Abba fans,” he said.
The story is set on a Greek island, where young Sophie Sheridan is preparing to wed Sky.
Her mother, Donna Sheridan, busy getting ready for the big day, is unaware that her daughter invited three men from her mother’s past — Harry Bright, Sam Carmichael and Bill Austin — in an attempt to find her father.
There are a lot of great songs, and the costumes and set came out better than expected, said teachers Chylo Baun and Becki Williams. Baun is the director and Williams, producer.
“I am in love with the set,” Williams said, pointing out the Hotel Bella Donna with its stucco and bright blue details completed by Mercer County Career Center students under the direction of Jason Powers, a Lakeview school board member.
They are also appreciative of the school board, which gave the OK on the “Mamma Mia!” following some concerns about the mature subject matter.
The students took it upon themselves to present a proposal to the board about the musical, said Williams, who is very proud of them.
“They rallied for this show,” Baun said.
The two women agree that the musical is not really meant for all ages. Baun cleaned up some parts of the show that seemed questionable for a high school production.
Carly Amon, a senior who plays Sophie, and sophomore Emma McIntire, who plays Donna, said it’s such a high energy show that has a good feel and fun songs like the title track and ballads like “Slipping Through My Fingers.”
“It’s so emotional and it’s so powerful,” Emma said.
Carly loves “Lay All Your Love on Me” and “Honey, Honey,” adding that there are some songs in the musical that didn’t appear in the movie.
“But it’s still the same ‘Mamma Mia!’ everyone loves,” she said.
Carly is both excited and a bit sad, as she graduates this year. She will be studying communications at Penn State Behrend, where she plans to be involved with theater.
Kaden will be attending Allegheny College, where he’ll major in communications with a minor in psychology and be part of the theater program.
Nash said this is his first time participating in a high school musical, and he has really enjoyed the experience.
Junior Tyler Myers, who plays Sam, said it’s been a challenge to prepare for the show, but he loves being able to make people smile.
“It’s so worth it,” he said.
Other cast and crew members are: James Alexander as Sky; Sadie Gordon, Tanya; Adelle Sealand, Rosie; Marissa Reither, Ali; Lauren Oliver, Lisa; Ethan Williams, Pepper; Sydney Shilling, Edie; Josh Grim, Father Alexandrios; Lily Blasco, Taylor Booher, Jaili Bowmer, Cydney Devereaux, Grace Gander, Dulaney Johnson, Allexys Loeblein, Delainee McCartney-Snyder, Bailey Mills, Gabriella Moose, Makayla Moose, Riley Sample, Autumn Tingley, Mairi Voorhees and Alayna Weller, ensemble; Josh Bonnici, Lakeview Middle-High School vocal teacher, vocal director; Beth Lewis, pit director; and Becky DeGraaf, choreographer.
The Lakeview High School Theatre Department will perform “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium at the high school, 2482 Mercer St., Stoneboro. Tickets will be sold at the door one hour before each show. They are $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and free for children under five. For more information, visit “Lakeview High School Theatre” on Facebook.
