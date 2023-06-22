WEST MIDDLESEX — Officials with the West Middlesex Area School District are still ironing out details — including a decision on whether to increase property taxes — in the 2023-24 budget.
School board members approved a preliminary budget May 22. The board will have a final vote on the budget Monday.
According to information presented to the school board at their May meeting, the current 2022-23 school year is projected to end with $17,513,716 in revenue and $16,851,825 in expenditures.
Final figures for the year aren’t in yet, and the school board has not yet decided whether to raise property taxes in the new budget, Business Manager and Board Secretary Mary Sternthal said.
Factors driving up costs for 2023-24 include continued rising prices for goods and services, utilities and fuel, contract-mandated pay increases for employees, and a roughly half-percent increase in healthcare costs.
“We generally feel the same pressures that one would feel in a household,” Sternthal said.
At the state level, there is a proposed increase in funding toward basic education and special education. This will also be the last year for school officials to spend its federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, money, Sternthal said.
ESSER funds were allocated to school districts to help offset some of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the West Middlesex Area School District’s ESSER funds will be put toward the continuation of an intervention teacher plan and the addition of a temporary teacher for the 2023-24 school year, Sternthal said.
There were 711 students enrolled at the West Middlesex Area School District during the 2022-23 school year. That number is expected to decrease to 693 students for 2023-24.
In the fall, those students can expect a few new classes, including a collegiate-level high school class called Understanding Nutrition taught by Teresa Hessmann. This class will teach the importance of nutrition in everyday life, as well as healthy meal planning and eating habits, Sternthal said.
There will also be a Sports Officiating Class in the fall semester taught by Kelly Hoffman, which will address the growing need for officials. The class will cover volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and/or football.
“She (Hoffman) saw this as an opportunity to educate our students to prepare them to officiate games,” Sternthal said.
At the class’ conclusion, students will have the opportunity to take the PIAA test to become a junior official. Or, for 18-year-old students, to be a certified PIAA official.
School officials are also in the process of transitioning to the new Pennsylvania Science, Technology and Engineering, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability standards, or STEELS, which will require an adjustment to the course offerings over the next few years, Sternthal said.
In terms of staffing, Sternthal said there will be one retirement, while the district will be replacing a math and science teacher and a special education teacher, as well as aides and bus drivers.
School officials are budgeting for a track improvement project, and other potential projects such as repairing the district’s parking and driveways.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.