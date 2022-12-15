SHARPSVILLE — Borough residents will see an increase in their property taxes and water rates next year.
Sharpsville Borough Council voted unanimously to adopt a 2023 budget.
Under the 2023 budget, property taxes will increase by 1.5 mills, or 6 percent, from 25.17 mills to 26.67 mills.
This means the average property owner in Sharpsville will face an increase of about $25 in the borough’s first real estate tax increase since 2006.
The 26.67 mills will be divided between 23.33 mills for general purposes, 1.17 mills for the street department, and 2.17 mills for the fire department.
The Sharpsville Fire Department includes the building and trucks used by the fire department, which is funded by the borough.
The Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department refers to the department’s volunteers, who have their own separate budget covering the rest of their equipment, such as turnout gear.
As for the water rates, residents will see an increase of 8%, or about 42 cents per rate group.
Sharpsville purchases water in bulk from Aqua Pennsylvania, and maintains its own water distribution system. Like the real estate tax, Borough Manager Ken Robertson said the water rate increase reflected a general increase in costs.
The borough plans to undertake an major improvement project aimed at the borough’s water lines.
The project will be funded with a $5,994,141 grant and $3,805,859 loan, both awarded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The loan will be paid off at 1% interest over a 20-year period.
Officials plan to repair waterlines along South Walnut Street, Main Street and Seventh Street; West Ridge Avenue from Seventh Street to 15th Street; Seventh Street from Charles Street to Quarry Way; North Walnut Street from north of Shenango Street to High Street; West Main Street, from Seventh Street to 15th Street; Line Street, from South Walnut Street to Union Avenue; Davis Drive, from Mercer Avenue to South Walnut Street; Pierce Avenue, from Walnut Street to Seventh Street; Leona Street, from Wakefield Drive to just north of Hazen Road; Quarry Way, from Fourth Street to Seventh Street; and Shenango Street and Hickory Street, from North Walnut Street to East High Street, according to borough information.
Robertson previously said these are areas that have been problematic in the past and will total about 20,447 feet, or four miles, of waterlines that will be improved.
The total construction estimate is about $8,250,000, according to the request submitted to PennVEST. However, borough officials said inflation could affect the project’s cost by the time the project goes out to bid next spring.
Construction is expected to begin in late spring and should be completed within a couple years. This will precede a PennDOT plan to pave Walnut Street, Main Street, 7th Street and Ridge Avenue in 2024.
Another major project in 2023 will be a series of road improvement projects along High Street and Kelly Road, Hermitage.
Borough council voted to jointly apply with the city of Hermitage for funding through the Mercer County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Surface Transportation Program — Urban program earlier this year, and the request was later approved.
The new Kelly Road Bridge, which spans the Shenango River and connects High Street in Sharpsville and Kelly Road in Hermitage, was completed earlier this year.
With the bridge completed, construction on High Street and Kelly Road is expected to be completed in late 2023 or early 2024.
Municipal officials previously said the Hermitage portion of the project on Kelly Road is expected to cost about $432,000, while the Sharpsville portion on High Street is expected to cost about $393,000.
