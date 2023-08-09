FARRELL – Even though he's still nearly 10 years from voting age, Karter Burkes cast a ballot Monday in the Stey-Nevant Library and it through a real voting machine Monday.
The kids were voting for their favorite pets and animals.
“I voted for the lion because I like them,” Karter, 9, of Farrell, said. “They live in Africa. I wish I could see one. I always see them on TV, but I want to pet them – give them a little pet.”
Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall made up real ballots for the children and helped them run their ballots through the machine as a way to familiarize them with how it really is for adults to vote.
“When we do our elections on election day and you go to a polling place, we boot it up just like this,” Hall said, demonstrating how the voting machine turns on. “We seal everything with these seals and they’re numbered and would normally have a report with them.”
Library Director Roland Barksdale-Hall explained the voting process to kids filtering into the library.
“What we told them was that this is the way that the democratic process works,” Barksdale-Hall said. “We’re just trying to develop life skills.”
Hall reported real election results later in the day. Twenty ballots were submitted. Dogs won for Favorite Pet. For Favorite African Animal and Favorite North American Animal, there were ties. All ties are broken by drawing lots, which was done by election office staff.
For Favorite African Animal, elephant won, with lion as runner-up; and for Favorite North American Animal, deer drew number one and wolf drew number two.
Last year the library focused on nature throughout the summer. Barksdale-Hall said last year the raccoon won.
Mercer County NAACP named the library as a Community Award Recipient for 2023.
“It really takes people from the community coming out,” Barksdale-Hall said. “All of this is to educate and inform the children.”
