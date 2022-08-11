HERMITAGE – A local group is swinging away at combining two former local golf outings to attract players and fans this year.
Penn-Northwest Development Corp. is transforming the United Way Pro-Am and what used to be Greenville Business and Industry Day into one event – the Business and Industry Day Pro-Am. Plans call for this to be an annual event.
“Hundreds of hours of work went into this,’’ Rod Wilt, Penn-Northwest’s executive director said. “We took two outstanding events and made them one event.’’ Penn-Northwest is Mercer County’s lead economic development organization.
The new outing is set for noon, Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Avalon Golf and Country Club in Buhl Park. All proceeds benefit United Way of Mercer County. A shotgun start is set for noon and the public is invited to watch for free.
“This has been a collaborative effort,’’ Carla Regginello, the United Way’s co-director said.
Interest in the event has been brisk.
“We sold out of the foursome teams in two weeks,’’ Wilt said.
Each of the 31 foursomes also will have one player from the Tri-State PGA playing with them. The Tri-State area covers western Pennsylvania, southern Ohio and West Virginia. PGA has dozens of these groups divided into sections where golfers play each other for much smaller purses than the main PGA tour.
Other prizes include a new car for anyone hitting a hole-in-one.
Organizers have established a $10,000 for the PGA players. The typical Tri-State PGA purse runs between $2,500 to $5,000, Wilt said.
“So this is going to be one of their bigger purses,’’ he added. Funds came from sponsors and event fees.
“These are really good players,’’ Wilt said.
The amateur teams will vie for $3,000 in prize money generated by the event.
United Way has held its Pro-Am event for over 40 years, including last year.
Greenville B&I, sponsored by the Greenville Area Economic Development Corp. and the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce, held its 68th and final outing in 2018. Multiple factors led to its demise, including major industries closing that slashed attendance, and finally with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce created its own golf outing Chamber Golf Day, which was held Friday at Pine Hill Golf Course, Sugar Grove Township.
Penn-Northwest’s goal is to generate $30,000 for United Way.
But there’s more going on here than just prizes.
“This is probably going to be the biggest networking event around,’’ Wilt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.