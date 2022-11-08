FINDLEY TOWNSHIP – A 14-year-old boy is in custody after state police found him driving a stolen van on Interstate 80 in Mercer County. After apprehending the teen, authorities learned the car’s owner was found shot to death in his home near Cleveland.
Police said they pulled over the teen driver after witnessing multiple traffic violations around 8 a.m. Saturday while the vehicle was eastbound on I-80.
“Numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed prior to and during the traffic stop,” state police said in a news release. and these activities suggested the teen, “had likely stolen the vehicle.’’
Police said they saw a handgun in the van. Repeated phone attempts to reach the 71-year-old Euclid, Ohio, resident who owns the vehicle were fruitless.
“The totality of the circumstances suggest a likelihood the juvenile may have used the gun to kill the registered owner, then stole the vehicle,’’ police said.
Troopers contacted Euclid Police to check on the man’s welfare. They entered the home to find he had died by gunshot, state police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson.
The juvenile, who police didn’t identify, is being held in a detention center and is expected to be extradited to Ohio to face charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.