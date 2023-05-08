Hermitage shooting

HERMITAGE – Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Sunday near 1500 Parke Drive.

The victim is an 18-year-old male from the Girard, Ohio, area and is currently in stable condition.

Suspects are unknown at this time but investigators are still working to gather additional information and evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hermitage Police Department at (724) 983-6780 or the Mercer County 911 center at (724) 662-6110.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

