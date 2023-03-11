GREENVILLE AREA — The friends and family of a Hempfield Township teen missing almost two weeks continue to spread the word about his disappearance.
“We miss him,” Trysta Verhagen said of her friend and classmate, Liam Cooper (Anderson) Cross.
Liam, a junior at Greenville High School, was last seen around 1 a.m. March 1 near the former Our Neighborhood Market, 104 S. Mercer St., Greenville.
He is considered a runaway, and anyone with information should contact Hempfield Township Police Department at 724-588-7369.
Liam’s disappearance has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.
Trysta, speaking on behalf of Liam’s family and friends, said they have been handing out flyers and sharing social media posts with a photo and description of Liam.
He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, glasses and double piercings in both ears.
No clothing description is available because it was dark when Liam was last seen, Trysta said.
Another friend said that Liam stopped by their house for a bit, then left to visit another friend, who said that Liam never showed up.
Liam left behind his wallet, car, cell phone and medication. It’s unknown if he is with someone or where he might have been heading.
“He had nothing,” Trysta said of a check of his belongings.
Trysta, who’s been friends with Liam since sixth grade, and their tight-knit group hope that he is safe.
“He just lights up the room. He’s just an amazing person,” she said.
Liam works at Pizza Joe’s in Greenville, so a lot of people might recognize him from there.
Trysta keeps in touch with his family, and there have been no confirmed sightings of Liam.
Updates and copies of the flyer can be found in multiple public Facebook groups including Shenango Valley Missing Persons, Shenango Valley Good Samaritans and Welcome to Greenville, PA.
Trysta encourages people to share those posts. They can also print their own copies of the flyer to distribute, or take extras if available at the current flyer locations, which are expanding beyond the Greenville area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.