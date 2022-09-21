MERCER — A good friend of murder victim Serena Schoeder testified Wednesday that Serena told her Eric George was controlling and jealous and she didn’t want to be in the relationship anymore.
“She got into an argument with his mother. She said she saw a different side of him,” said Terry Albertson of California. “She said she didn’t want to be in the relationship and she said she owed it to him to tell him in person.”
Testimony in the Eric George murder trial took a more personal note Wednesday as family and friends of the victim and George took the stand for the prosecution. Dr. Eric Vey, forensic pathologist, also testified.
George, 45, formerly of 374 N. Perry Highway, Lot 87, is charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation for the June 14, 2021, killing of his newlywed wife, Schoeder, 41, of California. The couple married Jan. 8, 2021.
Wednesday was day three of the trial. The prosecution said the killing was premeditated and intentional. The defense is countering that that George just snapped, and did not plan to kill his wife.
Albertson’s testimony during cross-examination by defense Attorney Matthew Mangino, revealed that Schoeder had a one-night stand with a former boyfriend.
During the playing of the phone call between George and the state police on the night of the homicide, George told a trooper that his wife said she cheated on him and that she said she wanted a divorce.
Also testifying for the prosecution on Wednesday was George’s mother, Ronda Dematteo, who lived with her son in the Pine Grove Trailer Park where the killing happened.
She testified that on the day of the homicide, she had lunch with her daughter-in-law and they went shopping.
“Serena told me how happy she was,” Dematteo said. “I just don’t understand it.”
Getting choked up at times, Dematteo said there were no issues between the couple.
“It was a beautiful relationship they had,” Dematteo said. “They were very happy together. I never saw them fight between each other.”
Later that night on June 14, after the three were playing games they all went to bed by 9:30 p.m. George came into his mother’s bedroom about an hour later and said he thought he just killed Schoeder.
Dematteo went to the couple’s bedroom on the other end of the double-wide and saw Schoeder lying face down. Dematteo said Schoeder was dead and she was in shock.
“Eric said he’s going to kill himself or he’s going to run,” Dematteo said. “Then he said he was going to call 911 and turn himself in.”
On cross-examination, Dimatteo said that the couple was planning a trip to Chicago so George could meet her sister and stepfather.
Also testifying for the prosecution, Vey explained to the jury that the killing was a manual strangulation done with hands around the neck. He said to kill someone by strangling them takes at least two minutes – usually four to six minutes.
Tuesday Assistant District Attorney Meghan Murphy said the case is not a question of “whodunit.” She said the only aspect in question is George's mental state, meaning was it done with malice.
“How up close and personal the death of Serena Schoeder was will lead you to the conclusion that Eric George is guilty,” Murphy said.
According to the criminal complaint, state police responded just before 11 p.m. June 14, 2021, to the trailer after the recorded call to Mercer barracks.
George told a trooper that he strangled his wife, police said.
George is in Mercer County Jail with no bond.
Testimony continues today.
