FARRELL – A former elf helped young Farrell children meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on Monday evening.
Monica Scott wanted kids to enjoy the experience she had meeting Santa as a young girl.
As she grew up, Scott was made an official Santa helper. When he’d arrive in town she ensured everything was in place.
“I was an elf,’’ said Scott, who is president of the Farrell Recreation Commission. The city organization hosted over 75 kids who got to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, and each left with a small package of goodies.
The North Pole couple arrived in style and fanfare on a Farrell Fire Department firetruck.
“I always wanted to ride on a firetruck,’’ Mrs. Claus said.
Kids were also given the chance to write Santa a letter before the formal meeting. Ezaire Powell, a first grade student from Farrell, wrote a letter asking for a spider crawler – a toy spawned from the Spider-Man movie series.
“I like Spider-Man,’’ Powell said.
Farrell City Manager Ben Prescott had his own wish list for Santa.
“I hope the city gets all of the state grants we applied for,’’ Prescott said.
