STONEBORO – At age 78, Linda Elliott-Leitsch is still a true competitor.
Elliott-Leitsch didn’t mind traveling from her home in Mars to enter the crochet competition at The Great Stoneboro Fair on Tuesday.
“My mom and dad use to bring me here when I was a kid,’’ she said.
There’s lots of serious competition at the fair. In all there are 3,821 entries vying for the blue ribbon in exhibits ranging from flowers to artistic paintings.
Many of the artistic entries kept with this year’s fair theme: “Alice in Wonderland.’’ This famous 1865 English children’s novel written by Lewis Carroll still remains popular.
“Everybody has a memory of Alice,’’ Susie Jones, a volunteer at the exhibit building, said.
Among the submissions include a hat the “Mad Hatter’’ might have worn in the fictional story. Cole Devine, 16, of Sandy Lake submitted a Lego creation depicting Alice with the queen and the Mad Hatter’s “unbirthday party.’’
“It took me a month to plan how I wanted it to look,’’ Devine said.
Volunteers overseeing the exhibit building agreed; quilts are the rock stars among submissions.
“A lot of these quilts took hundreds and hundreds of hours of handwork to create,’’ Lisa Scott, one of the volunteers said.
Gate admission on Wednesday is free with the amusement ride previews costing $10.
From Thursday on, it’s $15 a day, which covers the centerfield shows, amusement rides, grandstand seating and parking. However, tickets can be bought on sale for $12 through Wednesday night.
Harness horse racing, one of the fair’s premier events, will be held over two days: Starting 5 p.m. Thursday and then starting noon on Friday.
Running from Wednesday to Labor Day, this annual fair has been ongoing for 155 years.
Growing up in the Stoneboro area, at 79 Charles Flickinger is one of the fair’s longest running attendees.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,’’ Flickinger said.
A resident of Carlton, a small unincorporated community in northeast Mercer County, he raises race horses that run at events such as the harness racing at Stoneboro Fair.
Things have changed over the years, he said.
“When I was growing up school never started until the fair was over,’’ Flickinger said. “You don’t see that now.’’
And the business of raising race horses locally has dwindled.
“There use to be 28 of us horsemen,’’ he said. “Now there’s only two of us.’’
Flickinger’s family lineage that can be traced back to the fair’s earliest days. He said his great-grandfather, John Vernon, was among the event’s founders.
“Back then it was started by the Mercer County Agricultural Society,’’ Flickinger said.
Two years later the fair created its current name, he added.
“If you look at the old photos, in those days the entire center field was filled with horse and buggies,’’ Flickinger said. “People traveled for hours just to be here.’’
