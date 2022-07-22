The heat is on. and you’ve got to be careful, a local doctor says.
Forecasts this weekend call for area temperatures to soar to nearly 95 degrees. and almost as bad: It’s coming with thick, gooey, tropical-grade humidity.
This is serious stuff, Dr. David Shellenberger, chief medical officer at Sharon Regional Medical Center said.
“Heat can harm critical organs in the body and the brain,’’ Shellenberger said.
There are two serious maladies that heat can inflict:
• Heat exhaustion — A condition with symptoms that may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse as a result of the body overheating.
• Heat stroke — The more serious of the two. It hits when the body can’t control its temperature. This results in body temperatures skyrocketed rapidly and can shut down the ability to sweat — the primary method the body uses to cool off.
When heat stroke strikes, body temperatures can surge to 106 degrees or higher within 15 minutes. and that’s what makes it life-threatening. Symptoms include slurred speech, loss of consciousness and seizures.
Heat exhaustion can be a simple fix.
“If you’re out doing yard work and you feel some symptoms coming on get in the shade or an air conditioned building, hydrate and relax,’’ Shellenberger said.
Heat stroke is a different ball game.
“If someone is having chest pains, trouble breathing and has significant confusion you need to call 911 and get them to a hospital,’’ he said.
Heat stroke can cause permanent damage to body organs and the brain.
“It’s not unlike having a real stroke,’’ Shellenberger said.
The elderly are more susceptible to both conditions.
“Younger people generally have more maintained bodies that cool off more efficiently than the elderly,’’ he said. “As you age body your body isn’t as good as sweating when you were younger. But even young, healthy people have limits on what their bodies can take.’’
There’s longer term consequences that can arise from outdoor summer activities. Melanoma, better known as skin cancer, can surface over time with prolonged sunshine exposure.
“You want to make sure to put sunscreen lotion on all of your exposed skin,’’ Shelenberger said.
He was leery of sunscreen products promising “lasts all day.’’
“You really should apply the lotion every two hours,’’ Shelenberger said.
Users should check the sunscreen’s SPF value — the higher the number the more protection it offers. A bare minimum is SPF 15, but SP 30 or higher is better.
Alcohol and drug users better pay heed to the consequences of outdoor heat and sunshine, Shelenberger said.
“People on drugs or who are intoxicated are more susceptible because they’re not aware of their environment.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.