SHARON – Shoppers swooped into the local market over the weekend.
But this was a different market.
Area artisans showcased their creations at Holiday Art Market 2022 held at The Landing in Sharon.
“The artists here are creative,’’ said Sue Mulvey of Sharon, who was among Saturday’s shoppers.
She enjoyed the completely overhauled space that housed the former Westinghouse plant and office, which mostly closed in the mid-1980s.
“I like the openness of the space,’’ Mulvey said.
This was a natural event, as artisans have been key players in the building’s resurgence.
The Landing is managed by the Valley Shenango Economic Development Corp., a non-profit organization devoted to re-purposing the sprawling former electrical transformer complex along Sharpsville Avenue.
This event, held Friday and Saturday, was hosted by artisans who worked to make it special.
“This was by invite only,’’ Daniel Horne, a sculptor who has a studio in the building said. “We have a good variety of artisans here.’’
Horne found it heartening that many of the shoppers had extended ties to the location.
“I can’t tell you the number of times I was told, ‘My dad worked here when it was Westinghouse,’’’ Horne said.
Alane Jewel, who has her Art by Alane Jewel studio in The Landing, said she was thrilled with the shopping turnout. In the first few hours of the event more than 150 people strolled through the door.
“This has been a showcase for The Landing,’’ Jewel said. “They’re doing such a good job.’’
