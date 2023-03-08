WEST MIDDLESEX — When “The Little Mermaid” premieres at West Middlesex schools this week, the cast and crew will recognize some losses experienced along the way – as well as the community that made the show possible.
For this year’s show, which will open Thursday evening, the cast will be dressed in a colorful variety of costumes, ranging from mermaids to fish to period-appropriate human clothing.
For the past five or six years, teacher and musical director Kelli Burlett has purchased costumes for the school musicals from D.C. Theatricks out of Buffalo, N.Y. Those plans were upended this year, when the business was destroyed by a fire more than a week ago.
Aside from the loss of property, Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was killed in the fire, leaving behind a wife and child.
After Burlett told the students about the fire and Arno’s passing, the students came up with an idea — to hold a moment of silence in honor of Arno before the musical begins, and to take a collection for Arno’s family.
Freshman Colt Garrett, who plays Sebastian the crab, said the cast and crew were saddened to learn about Arno and DC Theatricks, which was what motivated them to do something in return.
“The show is important to us, but at the same time someone lost their life, and a family lost their business and livelihood,” Garrett said.
However, there was still the matter of preparing for the show, since only about half of the necessary costumes were delivered by D.C. Theatricks before the fatal fire, Burlett said.
To fill that need, Burlett said many parents and other members of the West Middlesex community began making and sewing the remaining costumes needed by the cast.
One individual from the Pittsburgh area, Michelle Norowski, contributed costumes despite being a stranger to the West Middlesex community. Norowski also supported a Belle Vernon school who similarly lost their costumes in the fire, Burlett said.
Garrett said the costumes were of such a high quality that students could not tell the difference between the homemade costumes and the professionally-made costumes.
“Everybody really came together to make this happen,” said Tessa Simmons, principal of West Middlesex Jr. Sr. High School, who added that the effort spread through a combination of Facebook and word-of-mouth.
Many local fathers became involved in the show as well, since “The Little Mermaid” incorporates flying equipment to simulate the characters “swimming” on-stage. Burlett said there were about two groups of three fathers on each side of the stage, since the equipment worked similar to a pulley system.
“They’re our ‘Flying Fathers,’” Garrett said.
While the show will incorporate some physical sets, such as half of a boat, a projector system will display bright and colorful backgrounds that can be changed depending on the scene, Burlett said.
The musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and cost $8 for students, children and senior citizens, and $10 for adults.
