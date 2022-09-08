MERCER – Serena Ann Schoeder met her then-future husband when she was in eighth grade. Almost three decades later, he is in Mercer County Jail, accused of her murder.
Schoeder, 41, lived in California. Her mother, Nancy Valenti, said George looked up her daughter on Facebook. He eventually sent her tickets to fly to Pennsylvania to meet him.
“She said, ‘Oh my God, mom, he’s so romantic,’” Valenti said. “He’s a con artist, is what he is.”
Schoeder married George in January 2021. She had been flying back and forth between California and Pennsylvania at the time of her death, her mother said.
Valenti said she wants people to know what a wonderful person her daughter was and that she was a great mother to her three children, ages 22, 16 and 13.
“She was so funny. She loved joking and having a good time,” Valenti said. “She was such a good mother. She always went out of her way for every holiday.”
Valenti said George misrepresented himself to her daughter.
Court records show that George was convicted after trial of one count each of second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, and third-degree sexual assault in Wisconsin. The court sentenced him to 17 years in prison.
The victim of the assault was the sister of the woman with whom he lived, according to court reports. At trial, the victim’s sister testified to a conversation she had with George after the assault. She said George told her that he was going to jail for a long time, and that he had forced her sister to have sex with him.
George is a registered sex offender listed on the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law website.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said George strangled Schoeder June 14, 2021, after she told him she was leaving him. The couple had been married since January.
Lizette Olsen, executive director of Mercer County AWARE, said there has been an uptick in domestic violence in the county during the COVID outbreak, but even as the pandemic eases, domestic incidents haven’t disappeared.
“Homicide is the most extreme form of violence,” Olsen said. “Domestic violence does not go away if COVID goes away.”
Olsen said people experiencing domestic violence ask for help when they are ready, and those looking from outside shouldn’t judge people for not leaving abusive situations.
As Valenti said about her daughter’s death, leaving an abusive partner can be as dangerous — or more dangerous — than staying with one.
“The most lethal time for them is when they think about leaving,” Olsen said.
Olsen said it’s been a difficult time for our community, with domestic violence issues. As COVID support programs recede, she said that could lead to increased domestic violence.
“As a community, we can pull together as we anticipate and not get blindsided,” she said.
Olsen said there are a variety of services available in the county to help people. Courts can initiate protection from abuse orders to help victims, and AWARE staff has worked to extend rapid housing options beyond emergency lodging. The Shenango Valley Urban League is also continuing with Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
“A lot of non-profits worked closely together in spite of the pandemic because people needed help now,” Olsen said. “If we want to push through, we have to work together and help ourselves.”
Note: Suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
