SHARON — Taking advantage of the clear skies and high temperatures, a mix of visitors, vendors, artisans and musicians descended on downtown Sharon Saturday for the first WaterFire festival of the season.
Among the vendors was Matt Szychowski of ShaHuskies Illustration, who said he enjoys doing watercolor and acrylic pieces, particularly of North American animals such as wolves.
Originally from Bel Air, Md., Szychowski said he discovered Sharon’s WaterFire festival through the website “Zapp” and decided to attend.
“I really like the atmosphere,” Szychowski said. “The music, the river, the people. Everything.”
Elsewhere along East State Street was Allysin Miller, of Guys Mills, who was promoting her business Chicks and Wicks Candles LLC.
Her products included numerous homemade scented candles and wax melts — with wildberry cheesecake and Froot Loops being among the more popular scents, Miller said.
“Sometimes I end up mixing a few scents to see what happens,” Miller said.
Miller has participated in Sharon’s WaterFire festivals for the past four or five years, and said the event provides a good opportunity for small businesses such as herself to promote their products and reach new customers.
Among those vendors gathered near the Columbia Theatre were mother-daughter team Kim and Jocelyn Mallinder, of Beaver. Their business, Pawmazing Bakery, offered homemade treats for visitors’ pets, along with other handmade gifts such as coasters or collars.
Their offerings can range from different flavors to occasion-specific treats, such as hotdog-themed items for the summer or cakes for birthdays.
“We’ve had a good start so far, but usually people come back later to buy treats as they’re on their way out,” said Kim, who has attended multiple festivals with her daughter since they started their business in January of 2022.
This was the first year the Mallinders brought their business to WaterFire, after hearing recommendations from other vendors in the past. The pair have already booked a spot at the next WaterFire festival Sept. 16, Kim said.
“I think the city’s done a very good job getting everything set up for the festival,” Kim said.
Despite selling different products, the three vendors all agreed that other vendors or artisans should consider signing up for future WaterFire festivals.
“I’d heard good things about it over the years, and I ended up recommending WaterFire to another vendor who’s also a friend of ours,” Miller said.
Later at dusk, an orb set up along the State Street bridge was lit by Dominic Mastropietro III, a principal of HBK; Nick Cerroni, the technical services librarian of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley; and Tom Perman, president and board member of the ACTS Performing Arts Center.
The orb lighting highlighted a ceremony as volunteers lighted 55 braziers floating in the Shenango River, which was accompanied by music as spectators lined the riversides to watch.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.