HERMITAGE — Baseball fans will have a chance to see history come alive this weekend, when the Vintage Base Ball Association returns to Buhl Park on Saturday.
First pitch is expected to begin at noon sharp at the Kite Field, with home base being in the corner closest to Marylin's Loop.
Four teams will be competing for the inaugural Buhl Cup – the Addison Mountain Stars, the Alliance Crossing Rails, the Canton Cornshuckers and the Akron Black Stockings.
But instead of modern baseball, the teams will play in an 1800s style — no gloves, era-appropriate uniforms and even slightly different rules, said Adam Johnson, a member of the Addison Mountain Stars.
For Saturday's game, the teams will play by 1867 rules — where a ball could be caught after hitting the ground once and the batter still counts as "out."
"It's fairly similar to a modern game," Johnson said.
The VBBA made its debut at Buhl Park last June, in an event that park Sports and Recreation Coordinator Markee Juranovich said was received "wonderfully" by the community, with more than 200 people stopping by to watch the games.
Some spectators stayed for only a couple hours, while others stayed for the whole tournament. Visitors came from throughout Mercer County and as far as Hubbard, Ohio and Cranberry.
For the VBBA players, that first tournament at Buhl Park was a chance to give vintage baseball some exposure and potentially grow the sport.
In western Pennsylvania, there are only two vintage baseball teams. And while the sport is much bigger in areas such as Ohio and Michigan, Johnson said vintage baseball remains a niche sport since it started in the 1980s.
"You have people that get introduced to it because they're interested in baseball, or history, or both, but the cool thing about Buhl Park is that you have this beautiful park that's going to draw people who may not necessarily be looking for something historical," Johnson said.
For park officials, the tournament is relatively easy to prepare for, since the main requirement is making sure the grass is cut into a baseball diamond.
However, the grass where the outfield fence would be is allowed to grow higher than normal in order to resemble the baseball field from the film "Field of Dreams," Juranovich said.
Concessions will be sold while supplies last, including 25-cent hotdogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack, water and lemonade. Visitors are asked to bring cash for concessions purchases, but cards will be accepted if necessary.
Compared to last year's game, Juranovich said there will be a port-a-potty brought to the area, so that older visitors won't have to walk all the way to the nearest park restroom.
The first bracket will feature the Addison Mountain Stars facing off against the Alliance Crossing Rails, while the Canton Cornshuckers will face the Akron Black Stockings.
Aside from a subsequent game between the winners, the losers will compete in a bronze match, according to the tournament bracket.
For more information on the Vintage Base Ball Association, visit vbba.org.
