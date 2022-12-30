SHARON – Feeling guilty about turning in early before the clock strikes midnight on New Years? Relax – local restaurants are doing the same.
For years, restaurants had been phasing out package deals — which typically included a reservation, meal, maybe live entertainment, noisemakers and a glass of bubbly wine with attendees more than eager to gulp down even more alcohol at their own expense.
Tougher drunk driving enforcement is credited for greatly curbing hard partying on what had been known as “amateur night” for drinking.
And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by severe staff shortages, hammered the restaurant business.
“You don’t see these package deals for New Year’s Eve in this area,’’ said George “Jig’’ Warren, owner of the Keg Bar and Grille in Sharon. “And that’s because people don’t want to buy it.’’
Forty-eight New Years Eve ball drops ago in 1974, Warren co-founded the Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant in Sharon. The new owners of what grew into a chain are, like many other restaurants, taking a laid-back approach to the holiday.
The Lube is anticipating a normal 11 p.m. Saturday closing time tonight, said Logan Javorsky, a supervisor for the Lube’s Sharon restaurant. But there’s some flexibility built into that schedule.
“If we still have a good number of people here, we’ll probably be open,’’ Javorsky said.
Laddie’s Sky Club in Brookfield is closing at 7 p.m. Vey’s Pub and Grille in Hermitage is closing its kitchen at 9 p.m., though if there are enough people remaining at the bar it will remain open.
Revelers seeking a restaurant or bar that will be open at midnight should play it safe and call before going.
Warren is taking a halfway approach. He’s not taking any reservations but is offering traditional sauerkraut and pork fare starting at 11 p.m. with the bar remaining open when the clock rings in the new year.
“I think our walk-in traffic is going to be good,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.