SHARON – Friday’s relentless rain it didn’t deter organizers from holding the annual Veterans Day wreath ceremony in downtown Sharon.
“The rain won’t stop us,’’ said Karen Frye, president of Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338 Auxiliary, which held the event. “We’ve been doing this forever – probably at least for 80 years.’’
This short ceremony, held annually on the State Street, features a wreath gently tossed into the Shenango River with prayerful words. The event honors those who died while serving in the military.
Afterward, the auxiliary offers something particularly warming — free chili — at the Sharon post.
While she didn’t serve in the military herself, Frye — like other auxiliary members — has family with strong roots in the armed services. Her grandfather served as an ambulance driver in World War I.
“When he came home for some reason he never drove again,’’ she said.
Also attending was Tina Shetler, president of the VFW auxiliary district, which covers Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties.
A Titusville resident, Shetler’s son is in the Air Force and served four tours of duty in Iraq. Further, he helped his mom with recommendations for items to include in care packages to those serving in Iraq’s hot deserts. Topping the list were moisture lotion to nourish the skin and tooth brushes.
“They went through tooth brushes like crazy because the sand gets caught in their mouth and teeth,’’ Shetler said.
Another joy for the Sharon auxiliary is visiting veterans in Butler and then hosting them for a meal at the Sharon post.
“They are so appreciative of what we do for them,’’ Frye said. “It’s impossible not to fall in love with them.’’
She believes the local auxiliary is one of only two in the U.S. who performs the wreath ceremony in a river on Veterans Day.
During the service Larry Howsare, a Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran and Shenango Valley VFW Post 1338 post commander, was pressed into duty. He held an umbrella over auxiliary members during the ceremony.
There were no complaints from Howsare.
“This auxiliary does so much good for us and others,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.