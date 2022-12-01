The Readers Voice
Chief thankful for community
I am very grateful to the people of the City of Hermitage for allowing me to serve and protect them these nearly 29 past years. I owe my professional and personal successes to God, family, friends and many good people I have met along my life journeys.
There so many people in my life that positively influenced me in character, leadership, love, patience, work ethic, compassion, empathy, helpfulness, kindness, and in many other ways, shapes and forms.
There are too many to name but here are just a few of those people: My wife, Sheila; my three children, Madison, Megan and Mya; my parents, Paul and Beverly Jewell; Bill Boyle; Sam Barton; Bob DeWeese; Jim Sankey; Tim McCall; Tom Demas; Bill Tesh; Joe Pinchot; Kevin Washington; Mary Linton; Roger Kilgore; Olive McKeithan; Becky Jones; Mary Gavin; Rod Murray; Pat McElhinny; Ed Stanton; Ernie Marenchin; Larry Matchak; Ed Holiga, Chris Hosa, Bruce Rosa, Jason Newton, Al Davis, John Piatek; Don Howell; Todd Saylor; Frank Jannetti; Tony McKinley; Ron Winiecki; Ron Antos; Jane Coburn; Sonia Bradshaw; Gary Fleming; Bob Detolla; Bill Romine; Bill Bush; John Flynn; Linda Evans; Bev Foust; Marcia Gregory; Phill Hoh; Don Cannon; Jim Epstein; Jim Masotto; Joyce Hettrick; Rick Wachter; Phyllis Townsend; Estuardo Rosales; Dennis Yoho; Gary Hinkson; and many victims of crime and family members of those who died from drug addiction. Again too many to name but thank you everyone.
Eric Jewell
Hermitage
NOTE: Chief Eric Jewell is retiring Friday after 29 years, including the last six as chief, with Hermitage Police Department.
Give the gift of reading this year
“Edward, would you like me to read it to you? No, Dad, let ME read it to you.”
This is the last line in the children’s book written and illustrated by David McPhail, titled “Santa’s Book of Names.”
The story begins with Edward, a first-grader who is experiencing difficulty in reading. The skill just hasn’t “clicked” yet. Edward learns to read over the course of Christmas Eve as he helps Santa deliver presents.
At the end of the story, Santa leaves a special gift under the tree for Edward … a book. Hence, the story’s last few sentences.
McPhail wrote several stories about Edward’s adventures as a reader after he learned to read on Christmas Eve. “Edward and the Pirates” and “Edward in the Jungle” are sequels that begin in Edward’s favorite place … the library.
McPhail has written and illustrated books about families and animals with a message that goes beyond the characters’ physical presence.
For instance, in “Mole Music,” a mole learns to play the violin after realizing something was “missing in his life.” Learning to play the violin required practice and patience, but it was worthwhile to him, and all who heard his music.
David McPhail, 83, is still publishing fine work. He latest is “I Feel Safe,” a story about learning to feel comfort from others during a thunderstorm.
I hope you will consider purchasing a book of David’s for your young one for Christmas. It is a gift that can be opened again and again.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
Couple picks up during daily walks
Many of us go out for walks daily, but I know of no other couple that does what Colleen and Jamie Goodwin do when they go out for their daily walks.
Each day, arm themselves with large plastic bags and a picker. As they walk, they pick up litter and trash wherever their walks take them. Daily, they return home with fully filled plastic bags.
Colleen and Jamie, please know that your efforts are certainly appreciated.
Thank you for all that you do to make our community a better place to live.
Sue McLaughlin
Hermitage
