GREENVILLE — The evening was ideal for a summer concert, with a golden-hour setting sun and temperatures fading into the comfortable level.
The band — Yachtley Crew, which bills itself as the “Monsters of Soft Rock” — was performing a playlist of pop rock from the 1970s and early 80s in a genre known as yacht rock.
But Graul Amphitheater and Riverside Park were the big starts Monday night. The park, a jewel that had fallen into disrepair only a few years ago, was restored to its former beauty and folks came out to fill the large stone structure.
“We were thrilled, ecstatic,” said Dana Schroyer, a member of the Restore Riverside Park group that has made the park’s comeback its mission for more than three years. “It was really fun to see the community come together like that.”
Graul Amphitheater
The amphitheater was built during the Great Depression as a project of the federal Works Progress Administration, one of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. At the time of its construction, the amphitheater was the focal point of Riverside Park, designated by Better Homes and Gardens magazine as one of the 10 best small-town parks in the United States.
Riverside Park and Graul Amphitheater was a center of public life in Greenville — especially during the summer — for decades to follow.
As with many other public amenities in many other communities in western Pennsylvania, Riverside Park’s decline began with the region’s industrial collapse.
In the 1980s, as Greenville’s railroad and steel industries closed, taking a large chunk of the town’s tax base along with it, local officials began to let the park fall into disrepair.
The turnaround
About five years ago, the Restore Riverside Park group and a “Revamp the Amp” spinoff began efforts to fix up the park, which includes fields, the amphitheater and a boat launch on the Shenango River.
Behind grants running more than a quarter-million dollars, the organization — spearheaded by members like Jim Tokar, Mary Reams and Barry Oman — began Riverside Park’s revival.
The project included the removal of about 100 trees and stumps.
And fixing up the Graul Amphitheater — sandblasting the stone structure, building a concert pavilion and installing electric service for a sound system.
Showtime
On Monday night, the volunteers unveiled the fruits of their labor for Yachtley Crew and a packed house.
At capacity, the amphitheater holds roughly 1,500, but Schroyer said he was comfortable with an estimate of more than 1,200.
The band, and the venue, got rave reviews.
“We go back 40 years and there has never been a show like this,” Schroyer said.
Mitch Littler, a guitarist and harmonica player who regularly plays in Greenville, opened for Yachtley Crew and got the crowd pumped up.
And the headliner even got a surprise, thousands of miles from its home base in southern California — a from-the-beginning fan in the grass a few feet from the stage.
Kim Bangs, a former California resident now living in Grove City, turned out with her friends, Brenda Minor of Grove City and Tammi Dahl of Franklin.
“I’ve been seeing them since 2017,” Bangs said.
They were caught up in the enthusiasm for yacht rock — a genre notable for its elaborate production values, jazz and rhythm and blues influences and (usually) backup vocals by Michael McDonald.
Yachtley Crew opened its set with “Reelin’ in the Years” by Steely Dan, following up with songs by Hall and Oates and Robbie Dupree.
Schroyer enjoyed the music — he is a fan of yacht rock, citing “Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs as his favorite band — but he was even more pleased by the reception and the amphitheater’s rebirth.
“We were so happy for so many reasons,” he said. “Everything just went flawless.”
A past with a future
Riverside Park had a glorious past. Now, it has a future.
The amphitheater will play host to the band Side Effects on Monday, Aug. 14 and the Buhl Community Band on Monday, Aug. 28. Next year, Schroyer said he expects a full slate of Monday summer concerts at the amphitheater.
Plans for the park include refurbished basketball courts and installation of pickleball courts.
Schroyer said he is gratified by the turnout Monday and the possibility that the park and the amphitheater will improve the quality of life for everyone in the Greenville area.
“The only reason we’re doing this is to give people something to do,” he said.
