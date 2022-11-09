SHARON – The city of Sharon has awarded federal ARPA funds business grants to:
• Diehl Automotive, 1300 E. State St. – $250,000 for HVAC improvements.
• ACTS Theatre Group, 40 S. Irvine Ave. – $225,000 for business expansion for its theater in the former Church of the Sacred Hearet.
• Shenango LLC (JCL Development and Hudson Companies), 297 Shenango Ave. – $450,000 for Penn State student housing.
• Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine St. – $225,000 for HVAC improvements.
• Nova Destinations, 23 Chestnut Ave. – $150,000 for new-restaurant startup.
• Quaker Steak and Lube, 101 Chestnut Ave. – $207,500 for business expansion.
• Julian’s Bar and Grille, 234 E. State St. – $100,000; new business.
• Gilbert’s Risk Solutions, 30 E. State St. – $100,000 for facade improvement.
• The Winner Inc., 32 W. State St. – $100,000 for facade improvement.
• Thyme in Your Kitchen, 79 E. State St. – $87,500 for facade improvement.
• Webb Winery, 514 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $70,000 for winery expansion.
• Laurel Technical Institute, 200 Sterling Ave. – $45,000 for its cooperative Kitchen Incubator project.
• Lisac Properties, 200 W. Silver St. – $24,266 for facade improvement and business expansion.
• The Wandering Soul: Books, Gifts and Furniture, 142 E. State St. – $20,000; new business.
• Stylishly You Salon and Boutique, 19 N. Water Ave. – $12,500; new business.
• Evolve, 98 E. State St. – $9,000 for business expansion.
• The Corinthian Banquet Center, 47 Vine Ave. – $175,000 for business expansion.
• Fruit, Dill, Goodwin and Scholl, 32 Shenango Ave. – $150,000 for facade improvement at the law firm.
• The Valley Shenango Economic Development Corp., 469 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $300,000 for new business development.
• WestWinn LLC, 469 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $80,000 for new business startup.
• Sharon City Eyeworks, a division of Eyes of Faith Optical, 44 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $55,000 for new business and new business expansion.
• Croakers Brewing Company, 74 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $70,000 for brewer expansion and relocation.
• Hope Center for Arts and Technology, 115 Anson Way – $200,000 for business expansion.
• Elephant No. 8 Thai Restaurant, 52 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $95,000; new business.
• Shenango Valley Montessori Academy, West State Street – $85,000; new business.
• Buhl Mansion Guesthouse and Spa, 32 E. State St. – $50,000 for facade improvement.
• Unwind Spa, 150 E. State St. – $22,500; new business.
• D&M Realty Group, 514 N. Sharpsville Ave. – $20,000 for facade improvement.
Fiscus said the allocation of business grants is suspended until January.
