The most visible element of Diehl Automotive's $5 million-plus project at its dealership in Sharon kicked off Wednesday with demolition of the former Preston Ford service center.
Heavy equipment began leveling the building to create what Diehl officials called an updated dealership center in Sharon. Matt Diehl, vice president of Diehl Automotive, estimated that the company will invest between $5 million and $7.5 million.
The garage was built in 1937 by the Allum-Williams Dodge-Plymouth dealership, according to research by the Sharon Historical Society. DeForest Buick-Cadillac moved into the garage in 1971 after a fire destroyed its showroom in downtown Sharon.
The Baglier chain of dealerships purchased the building in 1977 and Preston Ford subsequently took over operations. Diehl Automotive took over ownership and began to remake the structure.
Prior to beginning demolition Wednesday, Diehl razed an office building next door at East State Street and Strawbridge Avenue.
Diehl has 12 dealerships throughout western Pennsylvania, including locations in Hermitage, Sharon and Grove City.
