SHARPSVILLE — The local restaurant and bar Thelma’s Sports Nook — known for its community involvement over the years — closed unexpectedly Tuesday.
The closure was announced after 10 a.m. Tuesday in a post on Thelma’s Facebook page.
According to the post, Thelma’s was closed “effective immediately.” No reason was given for the closure.
The post thanked the community, guests and staff for their support over the past 14 years, whether by visiting the restaurant, having a drink at the bar or sharing life celebrations.
“We’re grateful for the friendships made through the years, we’ll miss you!” the post stated.
The property, at 285 E. High St. Ext., Sharpsville, had been listed on real estate websites earlier this month, including www.ThePreferredRealty.com, propertypanorama.com and coldwellbankerhomes.com, featuring photos of the its interior and exterior and an asking price of $899,000.
Attempts to contact Thelma’s officials Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Sharpsville Borough Manager Ken Robertson said he was surprised by the closure announcement, and that Thelma’s and its staff had been “very good” to the borough over the years, including hosting fundraisers to donating the land for the nearby Riverwalk Park.
“They’ve done a lot of charity work for many organizations throughout the Shenango Valley,” Robertson said. “Thelma’s will be missed and they’re much appreciated.”
Some of the events hosted by Thelma’s officials included fundraisers for the Sharpsville and South Pymatuning police and fire departments, fundraisers for animal-related organizations, events that recognized veterans and first responders, and the Sharpsville carnival, which returned in 2018 after a decade-long hiatus.
South Pymatuning police Chief Paul Ferm said local police and fire officials had partnered with Thelma’s for their summer fundraisers, with Thelma’s officials offering the nearby pavilion, discounts on food, bartenders and other necessities to make the fundraisers possible.
Along with those larger events, Ferm credited Thelma’s with supporting other charitable initiatives, such as people dealing with illnesses or injuries.
With the South Pymatuning Police Department, Ferm said fundraisers over the years have generated a combined $10,000 for the department since he took over as chief in 2019, a sum that does not include funds raised for other police and fire departments.
The money raised allowed South Pymatuning to outfit its police cruisers with the proper equipment over the years, saving money for other needs, such as officer training.
“It’s allowed us to make purchases and improvements that we normally wouldn’t be able to do,” Ferm said.
Thelma’s was also very supportive of the area’s animal organizations, said Angelia Sherman, manager of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter.
Aside from temporary lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thelma’s hosted two events on the property and sponsored food for fundraisers held elsewhere over the past four years.
At the fundraisers held within Thelma’s pavilion in 2019 and 2021, both events raised $7,500 each, or $15,000 total, Sherman said.
Those funds ended up being “pure donations” for the shelter, since Thelma’s offered to host the events rent-free and donated food, along with other items like chairs or tables if needed.
“They were always great in donating things like food, because that let us put the funds straight toward the vetting of animals,” Sherman said.
Since Thelma’s had always been the gathering place for the community and it, in turn, supported that community, Sherman said she was sad to see it closed.
However, both Sherman and Ferm expressed hope that Thelma’s would be purchased or reopened in the future.
Refunds for gift cards and pavilion deposits will be available in person at Thelma’s, with dates and times for refunds to be posted later Tuesday, according to the Facebook post.
However, no further updates were posted as of 6:55 p.m.
The business was established in 2008, according to a sign outside its doors.
David L. Dye
