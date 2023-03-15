SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Before being given a mock sobriety test Wednesday, Cathy Tress wanted onlookers to know she wasn’t tipsy and hadn’t consumed alcohol.
“I’m not impaired. I’m not impaired,’’ Tress, Pennsylvania DUI Association regional program administrator, said repeatedly.
Hermitage Police Sgt. Brian Robison, who gave the exam, said he often hears that excuse when pulling over motorists who were driving erratically and were later proven to be impaired.
“And then I’ve had people say, ‘I’m a safe drunk,’’’ Robison said. “There’s no such thing as a safe drunk driver.’’
This was part of PennDOT’s St. Patrick’s Day program to curb impaired driving. Held at the Interstate 80 welcome center in Shenango Township, local police were on hand to demonstrate how they determine if a motorist is too impaired to drive.
There’s heightened concern this weekend with St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday.
In recent years, Wild Turkey day has become the worst day for drunk drivers on the road, Robison said. This event is the day before Thanksgiving where people gulp Wild Turkey bourbon.
With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday, it isn’t going to be a one and done. Local restaurants, bars and communities are promoting events starting today through Sunday.
“This is going to entice a lot more people to go out and celebrate,’’ Robison said.
A statewide St. Patrick’s Day enforcement program runs from March 10 through Sunday. It will be followed from Monday to April 23 with an aggressive-driving enforcement program is running statewide.
“It will take a collective effort from Pennsylvanians to keep our roadways free of impaired drivers,’’ Tress said. “The solution is simple – plan ahead and designate a sober driver anytime you are going to consume alcohol.’’
It just isn’t booze causing driving hazards. With medical marijuana now legal in Pennsylvania, Robison said he’s seeing a spike of impaired drivers who have legally used the drug.
“People think that because it’s prescribed they can drive safely,’’ he said. “I can tell you that’s not the case.’’
