SHARON – A bum was hanging out at the Apollo Maennerchor Club in Sharon Monday night.
And local actor Sam Perry won high praise for his bum portrayal.
“I’ve been type casted,’’ Perry said with a smile.
The Sharon club hosted a Repeal Day celebration where most of the attendees dressed in period costumes of the early 1930s.
It was on Dec. 5, 1933, that the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. It repealed the 18th Amendment of Jan. 16, 1919, ending the nationwide prohibition of the manufacture, transportation and sale of intoxicating liquors,
From the moment Prohibition began, Americans often played a cat-and-mouse game to skirt the law. Illegal bars, known as speakeasies, sold alcohol to patrons who snuck inside with a pledge that they wouldn’t rat out the business to law enforcement.
Area breweries, wineries and distillers – all proudly legal today – were invited to Monday’s event to showcase their elixirs.
Nate Wilson and his wife Daniel were on hand. The couple owns Woodland Cellars, a Hubbard producer of wine, beer, cider and mead.
“We didn’t find out about this event until very late, so we don’t have booth here.’’ Wilson said. “But this is great.’’
Speakeasies would often post an inconspicuous employee outside doorways to ask patrons for the proper password to gain entrance.
Perry relished the role.
“What’s the password?’’ he asked patrons before he would let them inside.
But as the evening drew on, Perry made a confession.
“There is no password,’’ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.