GREENVILLE — The weather was warm and sunny Thursday afternoon, giving some of Thiel College's students a chance to walk or run a few laps as part of the college's Match Day fundraiser.
This year marked the 10th annual event, which kicked off with a ceremony Thursday morning and continued throughout the day.
As part of the fundraiser, students, staff and faculty volunteered to walk or jog laps around the Col. Charles "Bud" Manes '58 Track at the Dr. Barry '70 and Carol '71 Stamm Track and Field Complex.
Although things were sometimes slow as volunteers came by in-between classes during the afternoon, president of Phi Theta Phi and senior Jeremy Meyer said he expected attendance would pick up later in the day after classes ended.
"We've probably had 100 to 150 people come down so far," Meyer said. "Some people do a few laps for fitness, others will do it to contribute or to compete with each other."
Gifts for Match Day support the college's Thiel Fund, the largest source of unrestricted funds at the college, according to a press release.
The Thiel Fund is used to support the areas of greatest need of the college, funding need-based scholarships, academic programming, athletics and campus improvements. The fund annually provides for the challenges such as unseen expenses, student needs and special opportunities.
For the overall event, the goal this year was 560 donors. If the goal was met, an additional $10,000 would be donated to the college.
Last year, Match Day raised an event-record of $238,000, with 579 donors contributing, the release states.
"This event has grown into an incredible display of unity on campus and among alumni and friends of the College from around the country," Director of the Thiel Fund David Mogle said in the release.
"Throughout its history, this day of giving has raised more than $1 million for the college. That investment in the college underscores the magnitude of this day because it is a grassroots event driven by the community's desire to support the college."
Aside from walking or jogging laps around the track, donors were able to give through a "Match Day" tab on Thiel College's website, thiel.edu.
This also broke down the many challenges that make up Match Day, such as challenges geared toward athletes, college employees and the different Greek Life organizations, Meyer said.
"It's something that lets different groups try to outdo each other while they're donating," Meyer said.
As of about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Alumni Board Challenge, the Education Fund Challenge, the Thiel Players Alumni Challenge, and the Thiel Employee Challenge were completed, with nine other challenges in varying degrees of progress, according to Thiel College's website.
One particular challenge honored the late Professor David Miller '61 H'20, who passed away on Oct. 23, 2022.
Miller retired in 2020 after 57 years at Thiel College, making him the longest-tenured faculty member in history and having taught and advised more students than anyone else in the school's 157-year history, the release states.
Alumnus and former Professor of Business John Logan '65 hosted a challenge in honor of Miller's legacy, where if 84 donors gave on Match Day, an extra $5,000 would be added to the total.
Any donor who gave $200 or more to the challenge would also receive a T-shirt, the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.