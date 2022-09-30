THINGS TO DO
MEETINGS
• Mercer High School Class of 1956 meets at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ryder's Restaurant, New Wilmington. All classmates, spouses, and friends welcome.
• Greenville Penn High School Class of 1957 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rainbow Valley Restaurant, Hadley.
• Sharon High School Class of 1952 will meet at 1 p.m. Friday (10-7-22) at El Terero on Elm Road in Warren, Ohio. All Classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome.
FOOD
• A spaghetti dinner will be served at Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge 810 from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, for dine in and take out. Cost is $14. The Lodge location is at the corner of Route 62 and 7 S. Neshannock Rd., Hermitage. Meatballs can be ordered to go.
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will resume making Helen's Heavenly Donuts onWednesday. They are $8 a dozen and are available from 7 to 10 a.m. Flavors include vanilla iced, chocolate iced, maple iced, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar, and mixed. Call 724-376-2206 prior to 5 p.m. on Tuesday to order. Pre orders are appreciated.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• A Trunk or Treat event is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick or treating will be in the parking lot. This is for children of all ages.
Anyone who would like to be a vendor and hand out candy is asked to contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
• Classic rock band Soundbite will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 15 at Stateline Bar & Grill, 1185 Vernon Road, Greenville. All are welcome.
• A three-county event at the Wilmington Area High School football field will emphasize the importance of reading. Literacy Under the Lights, a public event sponsored by Remake Learning and Community Action Partnership, is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday as a first-of-its kind evening for residents of Lawrence, Mercer and Butler counties.
The purpose of the event is to celebrate and promote literacy, books and reading. Local literacy resources and experts will attend to share information and strategies to promote reading.
The program is for children of all ages and their families, and will feature adults reading to children, a children’s book swap and a scavenger hunt with a prize basket award.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for families to sit on and children’s books to swap for other books, in a leave-one-book, take-one-book tradeoff. Children attending must be accompanied by adults.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Wilmington Area High School gymnasium.
• The Grove City Area Historical Society’s fall speaker series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Author Cynthia Crytzer will share and discuss excerpts from her recently published book, “A Civil War Husband.” The book is a compilation of letters written by her great-great-grandfather, Thomas D. Nelson, a Civil War soldier from Plain Grove who served with the 100th PA Infantry. Crytzer will also present portions of the book’s epilogue which describe the fate of Nelson’s wife and daughters following his death in Andersonville Prison.
The historical society is located at 111 College Avenue, Grove City. There is no charge for any of the seminars. Refreshments will follow.
The society is currently open to 2022 visitors from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• Friends of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley will hold their big used book sale Oct. 12 to 15 in the library basement at 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The sale includes gently used books, magazines, audio visuals, and a few puzzles.
The library is not accepting donated items at this time but will resume accepting gently used items Nov. 15.
• The Friends of the Gibson Manor in Jamestown Fall Fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be artisans, vendors and food. Bring the family and enjoy the beautiful manor. House tours by request. This fundraiser is for kitchen window replacement. Vendor spaces are still available. Call 412-979-4391 for information.
