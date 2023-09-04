Relaxing his arms on cinder blocks just mortared into place at Diehl Ford’s Sharon construction project was one of the few breaks Jeff Cummings had all day.
“We’re super busy,’’ said Cummings, a foreman at the project site.
He wasn’t just talking about working for Tervo Masonry of New Wilmington for the dealership project. As a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9, Cummings said the region is bursting with construction work.
Problem is – there aren’t enough bricklayers to go around.
“I’ve had to call as far away as State College looking for bricklayers,’’ he said.
This Labor Day finds an enormous demand for construction union workers of all sorts.
Tom Bender, United Brotherhood of Carpenters – Eastern Atlantic States council representative Locals 420 and 432.
“We’re all feeling the exact same troubles,’’ Bender said. “There’s a shortage of qualified talent.’’
Multiple factors are at play here.
Baby boomers in the construction trade are rapidly declining as they’re retiring in droves.
“And for a long time the younger generation was taught growing up to get jobs in the digital age,’’ Bender said. “Trade jobs were seen as a less lucrative and valued career.’’
It’s not just new construction hiking demand for workers, Tim Wachter, field representative and vice president for International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 said.
“We’ve got a lot going on inside existing places like Beaver Area High School and Penn State Beaver,’’ Wachter said. “We not only build, we renovate.’’
Both unions will gladly train people for the work.
“And we don’t charge for that,’’ Wachter said.
There’s also signs that message is now being heard.
“We have a lot of apprentices right now,’’ Bender said.
