Locally thousands still remained without power late Monday afternoon from Saturday’s ferocious storm that toppled huge trees and downed power lines.
At the storm’s height on Saturday, more than 17,500 of Penn Power’s 52,000 customers in Mercer County were without power. By 5 p.m. Monday that figure was whittled down to 3,200 customers, the utility’s website said.
By 11 p.m. Tuesday most of those customers should have their electricity restored, Lauren Siburkis, a Penn Power spokeswoman said.
“Most of these remaining customers are impacted by some type of tree damage individually or in large numbers,’’ Siburkis said.
No part of the Mercer County area was spared.
Meals on Wheels had to cancel its Monday service to over 70 clients as the outage ruined refrigerated food, Melissa Adams, the non-profit organization’s executive director said.
“All of our vegetables are gone,’’ Adams said. “And if power isn’t restored soon, the meat in our freezers could be a total loss.’’ As of 3 p.m. Monday the group’s Sharon kitchen remained without electricity.
“Monetary donations would be a help now,’’ she added
Fierce winds collapsed an outside wall at a St. Paul Homes’ building in West Salem Township. But the area wasn’t used for housing, and nobody was inside when it toppled, Chris Wright, executive director of the non-profit senior housing organization said. Permanent repairs will begin as soon as possible, Wright added.
But neighborly help was seen.
John Hennegan of Mercer chopped up a neighbor’s big maple tree with his chain saw.
“There’s some good fire wood there,’’ Hennegan said as he took a break. “And I’m hauling away the small branches.’’
This was the second consecutive Saturday where punishing wind storms socked the region. and for some residents it was their second power outage over the same period.
Count retiree Dennis Kakas of Shenango Township among them.
“Last week I was out for three days,’’ Kakas said as he watched a utility crew fix a downed line along Jackson Road Monday morning. “Penn Power said we might get our power back by Tuesday – but maybe it’s today.’’
Over the past two weeks Penn Power said it alone has replaced 150,000 feet– about 28½ miles – of damaged power lines. and the utility kept 109 extra out-of-area workers such as linemen and tree trimmers from the last storm to work on this outage Siburkis said.
One contract worker who wasn’t authorized to talk with the media said last week he worked 99 hours and expected the same this week.
“This is really hard work,’’ he said.
FirstEnergy is chipping in for its residential customers. Those without power can go to designated Giant Eagle supermarkets to get two free gallons of water and a bag of ice a day, Siburkis said. Giant Eagles’ stores include Hermitage and Butler County stores along with nearby Ohio stores that includes Boardman, Poland and Warren.
Other utilities took their lumps. Lilly Reed and her partner Andrew Boggs of Lake Latonka said they were without power for about 10 hours on Saturday.
“Only now we have no cable or internet service,’’ Reed said. “I do a lot of freelance work where I have to use the internet.’’
Mercer Area School District closed all its schools on Monday because its elementary student buildings didn’t have electricity.
Colton Kiester, a junior at Mercer High School, didn’t let the day go to waste. He was in the Ace Hardware store in Coolspring Township with his father and other brothers.
“I’m helping my dad build a chicken coop,’’ Keister said. “We’re going to start selling eggs.’’
Ryan Marburger, the store’s manager, said they had an electrical outage when the storm blew through. Power was restored Saturday night but the store didn’t have internet service and its phone system just came back online around 11 a.m. Monday.
If all of this wasn’t enough, meteorologists are keeping a sharp eye on a potentially menacing thunderstorm. The forecast calls for it to hit Mercer County around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Isaac Longley, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, said he was giving it 60-40 odds in favor of it being a damaging storm.
“You could see some strong wind gusts and real downpours,’’ Longley said. “But we’re watching it closely. There’s still time for us to fine-tune the forecast.’’
