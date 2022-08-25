MERCER – County commissioners on Thursday awarded a contract to rehabilitate three county bridges by June 30 for $1.2 million.
Commissioners accepted a proposal from the lowest bidder, JET Excavating Co., New Middletown, Ohio, to begin construction in the spring at bridges on Shenango Park Road in Pymatuning Township, Andrusky Road in Findley Township and Tie Line Road, Pine Township.
Brad Elder, director of the Mercer County Bridge Department, said all three bridges are similar — approximately 40 feet long with steel open grid decks.
“All three bridges are over 70 years old and at the end of their service life,” Elder said. “All have pretty serious problems.”
The bridge on Andrusky Road in Findlay Township has been closed since 2019. The Shenango Park Road bridge in Pymatuning Township was closed until some repairs allowed for it to be reopened. The bridge on Tie Line Road in Pine Township was not closed needed repairs to increase the weight limit, Elder said.
The three bridges were among five bridges earmarked for major reconstruction in Oct. 2020. Two more bridges are yet to go out to bid.
Elder explained that the county is not rebuilding the spans. All three projects will leave the existing abutments in place and replace the beams and deck.
All three bridges are known as “stringer” bridges, with a steel open grid deck and multiple beams side by side.
The contractor will replace the steel open grid decks with concrete decks and the old beams are being replaced.
Elder said the bridges will be concrete because the open grid deck bridges allow rain, road salt and other materials goes through through and lands on the structure underneath, causing faster deterioration.
Elder said the schedule for construction is yet to be determined. JET Excavating agreed to a June 30 deadline to be finished with all three bridges.
In October, county commissioners agreed to repair 17 other county-owned bridges at a total cost of just over $2 million.
In addition, the county bridge department has 12 other projects — including Kelly Road Bridge in Sharpsville, Ohl Street Bridge in Greenville, two on Hosack Road in Jackson Center, two on Gilmore in Wolf Creek Township and the Old Mercer Road Bridge in Mercer — in the design phase, and 11 projects in construction.
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.