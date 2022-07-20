SHARON – Two Butler County men and one from Mercer County will be sentenced Aug. 29 on charges related to a racially-motivated attack last year.
Thomas L. Boyer, 48, and Casey Thomas Boyer, 27, both of Harrisville, and John Fortuna, 41, of Transfer, pleaded guilty to charges associated with a fight April 29, 2021, at the Marigold Bar in Sharon.
The three, along with and Papillon Keeler, 46, of West Middlesex, were charged in May of 2021 with crimes including assault, ethnic intimidation, and reckless endangerment. Keeler pleaded guilty to simple assault and unlawful restraint in February.
Witness accounts, surveillance footage from inside the bar, and the victim’s statements indicated that the four men attacked the victim without provocation, according to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker.
The victim sustained several injuries, Acker said, including a laceration to his hand and several large bumps on his forehead. One of the victim’s eyes was also swollen shut.
“He couldn’t recall his correct address or recite his social security number,” Acker said. “He appeared to have sustained head trauma, and EMS was dispatched in order to treat his injuries.”
Video footage shows Keeler kicking the victim, according to Acker, as well as Thomas Boyer “grabbing him in a chokehold from behind” as Fortuna and Casey Boyer punched him repeatedly.
Acker said one of the group used a racial slur, which, in concert with the attack, left them open to the ethnic intimidation charge.
“Calling someone a racial slur is probably not a crime,” Acker said. “That might be protected speech under the First Amendment. But couple that with another serious crime like assault, and that person can be charged.”
One of the defendants also stole the victim’s watch, valued at about $600, Acker said.
Keeler was sentenced to between 22 days and 18 months’ incarceration on the former charge and five years’ supervised probation on the latter.
Thomas Boyer pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault and riot, a third-degree felony in which “two or more individuals engage in disorderly conduct, and refuse to disburse when commanded by law enforcement,” according to Acker.
Casey Boyer pleaded guilty to simple assault, ethnic intimidation, and felony-three robbery in connection with the theft of the victim’s watch. Fortuna pleaded guilty to charges of simple assault, ethnic intimidation and riot.
All three remain at liberty pending sentencing on Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.