Tim Callahan, current deputy sheriff and retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper, is running as a Republican for sheriff of Mercer County.
“I want to take this opportunity to let the people of Mercer County know that I will be running for sheriff in the Republican primary election on May 16, 2023,” Callahan said in an announcement.
The current sheriff, Bruce Rosa, is retiring.
Callahan’s qualifications include:
• Worked 25 years as a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.
• Currently working for six years as a Mercer County deputy sheriff, giving him 31 years in law enforcement.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles member — Grove City.
• Member of St. Peter Parish Catholic Church.
• White Oak Shooting Range member.
• Lake Myrtle Mason Lodge #316 member.
• Mercer County Shrine Club Member.
• Mercer County Deputy Sheriff Association Union member.
• PA State Police Brady Paul Lodge #54 Union member.
• Lifetime NRA member.
• Married 27 years to Jennifer Callahan; son Brady will graduate 2023 from Westminster College; and daughter Delaney will graduate 2023 from Grove City High School.
• The family lives in Grove City, Pine Township.
• Tim and his wife previously owned a coffee shop in Grove City.
“I am looking forward to meeting the people of our county as I campaign,” Callahan said.
If there are any group organizations who meet regularly, Callahan said he would be honored to come talk to your group and let you know what the Sheriff’s Department does for you.
Callahan transferred to Mercer County per request 27 years ago because he felt it was a great place to live and to raise his family.
Any questions, call 724-992-0300.
