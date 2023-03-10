If the teen in your house complains Sunday morning they’re too tired to work on chores, there may be something to it.
Sunday marks the return of daylight-saving time when clocks are turned an hour ahead. For those sticking to their normal routine it means a one-hour loss of sleep. And that hits teens harder than adults, said Michelle Lum, director of operations for UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson.
“Teenagers are already sleep deprived,’’ Lum said. “It can take teens a month to get back their sleeping routine after a time change.’’
Students will immediately see the difference when heading to school on Monday.
“They’re waking up when it’s dark when their body is saying they should be sleeping,’’ she said.
Humans have a sleep rhythm, known in the medical community as a circadian rhythm. This is an internal clock that regulates sleep-wake patterns, roughly over a 24-hour cycle.
It’s harder when daylight-saving time kicks in as an hour of sleep is lost compared to the one-hour gain when clocks turn back to standard time in the fall.
And adjusting to that one-hour loss compounds what is already a struggle for teenagers to gain sufficient sleep. The U.S. National Institutes of Health, citing studies dating to 1990, reports that teenagers entering high school, which typically starts at an earlier time than elementary and middle school, go to bed later and wake up earlier.
That's not just a matter of young people staying up later on a whim, or to chat with friends on social media — their natural sleep cycles keep them awake longer, even when they have to wake up early to catch a bus to school.
Although teens may be more severely affected, the one-hour "spring forward" not a picnic for adults. The older crowd often complains their brains are foggy and are physically sluggish.
This can have tangible – and sometimes dire consequences as there's an increase in cardiac arrest cases when the clock changes, Lum said. There are 150,000 Americans who report some type of physical health issue, she added.
“There’s an increase in car accidents and also emergency room visits,’’ she added.
Sleep troubles aren't limited to time changes. The UPMC Sleep Center at the UPMC Specialty Care office in Hermitage annually treats 2,500 patients. Half of them are out-patients, with the remaining getting cared for at the center which has six bedrooms.
Rooms are designed to have a relaxed look, as would be found in homes. Patients are hooked up to monitors and video cameras record if they toss-and-turn during the night.
People can help themselves to combat drowsiness on Sunday.
"Eat your Saturday dinner earlier and go to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier,'' Lum said.
