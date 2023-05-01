SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP – Tina Fenrick offers a colorful service.
Fenrick’s neon-pink painted Tina’s Taxi and Delivery minivans practically glow from afar.
“It’s my favorite color,’’ she said.
Under licensing regulations from the state’s Public Utility Commission, this isn’t a true taxi service.
“We’re not a taxi with a meter,’’ Fenrick said.
Instead, this is a paratransit service. Another difference between the two are taxi services in the state can be hailed live on-demand, which paratransits can’t offer, she said.
“You must call us and schedule an appointment for a pickup,’’ Fenrick said.
Based in Springfield Township near Grove City Premium Outlets, Fenrick has a varied background dealing with consumers, transportation, the inner mind and salesmanship.
Graduating from Mercer High School, she was a skilled baton twirler in the band.
“It’s what gave me my work ethic,’’ she said of the constant baton practicing.
After high school she worked as the first assistant manager at a nearby McDonalds.
“I decided that’s not where I wanted to go,’’Fenrick said.
Jumping into retail, she worked at a couple stores in the nearby factory outlets but decided the work was like being in fast food. She motored over to Mercer County Community Transit as a dispatcher for the public transportation operation for several years.
Then she worked nine years at Community Counseling Center of Mercer County performing mostly administrative duties.
“I didn’t know much about mental health but I learned a lot while I was there,’’ Fenrick said.
Then the final piece of learning new talents came when she took a job as sales manager for the local Hampton Hotels & Suites Grove City. She got educated in salesmanship – and something else.
“That’s where I learned there was a real need for special transportation services,’’ Fenrick said. “There were people staying at the hotel whose car broke down and they had no wheels to get anywhere.’’
Launching her business in 2018, she was its sole employee with two minivans. She secured licensing from the state Public Utility Commission which governs taxi and other similar services.
Tina’s Taxi serves Mercer, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Venango counties.
The service has $3-a-mile fee starting from where the closest available minivan originated with an 8-mile minimum charge.
Part of her service is delivering goods, such as groceries and even auto parts. She also delivers alcohol ordered from Pennsylvania-owned liquor stores. In addition to the PUC license another license for this service is required from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board which oversees the state stores.
“This service is highly regulated by the PLCB,’’ she said. “And the agency requires we card all of our customers to legally ensure they can buy their products.’’
All delivery services are the same cost as riders plus a $10 service fee. But Fenrick said deliveries are a very small part of her business.
All of her minivans have live video cameras for safety and she offers customers goodies such snacks.
In addition to Springfield Township, drivers are based in Hermitage, Greenville, Conneaut and Slippery Rock. And these days she needs more drivers.
But Fenrick said she’s found her niche.
“I want to service rural areas,’’ she said. “And most of Pennsylvania is rural.’’
