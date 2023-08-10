HERMITAGE — When Tracy Steals, first lady of Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, took on the project of providing household supplies for at-risk families, the mission landed close to home.
"I was a single parent for a while and I understand the struggle," said Steals.
More than a dozen members of the Farrell-based church turned up Wednesday at Orange Village public housing community to distribute hygiene and cleaning supplies, clothes, and other household items.
Greater Mount Zion Pastor Tyrone Steals said the outreach effort, called Kingdom to Community — and an earlier one at Shenango Park apartments in Hermitage — is a way to model the Christian faith.
"It was fantastic," Steals said of the earlier event. "It was magnificent."
He said the church, located at 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, is planning a future Kingdom to Community outreach at a public housing neighborhood in Sharon.
"We want to be a blessing to our community," Steals said. "Sort of what Jesus did ... share the love of God."
The event itself was festive, with upbeat gospel music over a public address system, hot dogs and a truck from Rita's Italian Ice in Hermitage giving out free frozen treats — particularly welcome on a hot afternoon.
Tracy Steals took a lead role in the Kingdom to Community program. As a single mother raising four children, she said the struggle, not knowing where to turn for help, can be overwhelming, which is where efforts like the event Wednesday can fulfill a need.
"When we can give, just be a help, give them a smile and know that we make a difference, that's all that matters," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.