EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a five-part series on the top local stories of 2022.
CLEVELAND – On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30, Jason Fischer knelt in a parking lot and sliced into a fish that should have weighed about 4 pounds but tipped the scales at close to twice that.
Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail competitive fishing tour, took seriously his duty of maintaining the event’s integrity and had no interest in whitewashing any wrongdoing.
He looked inside and shouted, “There’s weights in a fish!”
And all pandemonium broke loose.
The team of Hermitage resident Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan of Ashtabula County, Ohio, had caught that fish and others that had been weighted with lead balls and fish fillets. Cominsky and Runyan were disqualified from that event, and from the season-long top team competition, which they had led heading onto the Sept. 30 event in Cleveland.
Both are facing criminal charges stemming from the cheating allegations. The charges include attempted grand theft, because first prize in the event was $28,000. Cominsky and Runyan also stood to win hundreds of thousands in money and prizes during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail 2022 season.
Video of Fischer cutting open the fish and announcing the presence of weights went viral on YouTube within hours. On Oct. 11, authorities in Mercer County went to Cominsky’s Hermitage residence to seize his fishing boat, valued at more than $100,000, as evidence in the case.
While the Lake Erie Walleye Trail scandal affected only one local resident, it attracted national attention – it was a question the following week on NPR’s “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” comedy news quiz – The Herald’s coverage was cited by other outlets including Sports Illustrated and the Philadelphia Inquirer.
A representative of a Hollywood-based talent agency contacted The Herald earlier this month expressing a desire to help produce a movie about the scandal, indicating that interest might not wane with the end of 2022.
The story – at least where prosecution of Cominsky and Runyan is concerned – isn’t over yet either. The criminal case is continuing in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, courts.
NOTE: All defendants should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.