EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series on the top local stories of 2022. Previously, the series discussed the Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal, the role of federal and state funding in economic development efforts and the EMS crisis.
With only hours remaining in 2022, there have been 54 confirmed drug overdose fatalities this year in Mercer County, pending the outcomes of four suspicious death investigations that might not be known for weeks.
The final number will fall short of the record 67 overdose deaths in 2021. But that doesn’t mean the local opioid crisis is abating, nor does it mean that the causes underlying the drug death epidemic have dissipated, said Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Libonati attributes the fatality decline not to a relief in symptoms of the crisis, but by ready availability of the emergency opioid overdose treatment drug naloxone, popularly known as Narcan, and to efforts of the county Behavioral Health Commission’s drug overdose work group.
“The opioid crisis is still in full force with the number of people who have addictive behavior,” Libonati said.
While the crisis continues, there was some good news this year on the issue, aside from the decreasing death toll.
Lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies responsible for excessive distribution of prescription opioids — which had been falsely marketed as non-addictive — resulted in judgments that will give local communities resources, such as the county Behavioral Health Commission’s programs, to battle addiction.
In August, a court announced that Trumbull County was one of two Ohio counties to share $650 million awarded in a federal case for the damage caused by the distribution of opioid drugs.
Only a few days later, Mercer County received the first $874,000 annual payment of its share of the national opioid crisis settlement. The county will receive about $6.5 million over 20 years for training first responders, youth-focused prevention, providing Narcan, and treatment and recovery support services.
The drug overdoses that have crossed Libonati’s desk this year tend to be what he calls a “trilogy” — the combination of a stimulant, an opioid and a phenylephrine. Those stimulants could be cocaine or methamphetamine, and the opioids are usually fentanyl or a fentanyl compound, which causes most of the overdose deaths.
Phenylephrines are basically part of the ephedrine family, known as the active ingredients in cold medicines such as Sudafed.
Libonati said the frequent use of Narcan is saving lives, but it’s also masking the severity of the issue. When the anti-overdose drug was available only through first responders — such as firefighters, EMS providers and police — they were able to recommend that surviving overdose victims seek treatment.
Unfortunately, those responders too often arrived too late to prevent overdose deaths. Now, Libonati said, people are more likely to survive an overdose because a friend or relative has Narcan in their home, but those overdoses are not recorded and the victims are not counseled to seek treatment.
“It’s not reducing the addiction but at least it’s giving them the opportunity to eventually get into treatment,” he said.
