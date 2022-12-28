EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series on the top local stories of 2022. Previously, the series discussed the Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal, and the role of federal and state funding in economic development efforts.
Squeezed between rising employee retention costs and stagnant revenues, the issues affecting emergency medical service providers rose toward crisis levels in 2022.
EMS providers have been sounding the alarm about a coming crisis for years, no one louder than Doug Dick, EMS chief of Superior Ambulance Service and Education Institute in Pine Township. In November, Dick took action.
In a letter sent to the 22 municipalities Superior serves in Mercer, Venango and Butler counties, Dick called on elected officials to direct a half-mill in property taxes — 50 cents for every $1,000 in assessed property value — to Superior.
The request riled some officials who were hesitant to enact a dedicated tax to a for-profit entity. Many municipalities have property tax millage directed to non-profit institutions like libraries and fire departments.
The Superior request would, they say, be different.
“The townships are mandated by laws and regulations … We can’t just write them a check for 10 grand,” said East Lackawannock Township Supervisor Bob Perrine.
The crisis has been years in the making, due in part to insurance, and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rules covering payment rates for EMS service. Those rules include provisions that often deny payment if an EMS provider responds to a scene but the potential patient declines transport to a hospital.
Even when EMS responders do transport patients Dick says that private insurers sometimes decline or delay payment.
Meanwhile, the ambulances have to be fueled and supplies have to be replaced, and the trained paramedics and EMTs have to be paid.
And the cost to retain trained personnel is rising. That factor was already a challenge before the pandemic, when EMS responders frequently left the profession, especially for other jobs in the medical field, like nursing, with considerably higher salaries.
But in the post-COVID Great Resignation crisis, keeping trained trained staff is becoming even more difficult when retail and food service workers make comparable salaries without job-related life-or-death stress.
In the coming year, public officials are looking for ways to head off the crisis. Dick plans to hold a town hall meeting, for those seeking solutions, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Grove City High School.
One Mercer County community is already planning to take the emergency medical response out of private hands. Shenango Township — whose fire department response territory covers the westernmost miles of Interstate 80 — announced plans this year to fund and operate its own EMS service through the fire department.
