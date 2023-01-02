EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald is republishing a story about the Toss’D closure, because the original article, published Tuesday, contained errors.
HERMITAGE — Before the COVID pandemic rocked the entire restaurant industry, Toss’D Italian Bar and Grille had 62 employees.
By July of last year, that roster had dwindled to eight.
But the staffing issue was only part of the reason the restaurant’s owners decided to permanently close the eatery and lease the space out to a new restaurant, The Valley Kitchen, said co-owner Summer Wise.
Jeff Layman, Toss’D’s other co-owner, is emerging from a battle with cancer. Wise said he’s making a full recovery, but the combination of factors left them reassessing their involvement with a restaurant.
“Our lives have changed, and it was more of a life decision,” she said. “We debated what we could do and who we could find to work.”
Wise still owns the building where The Valley Kitchen will be located, and she will continue to operate other businesses, including a property management company and the Trendy clothing shop, which adjoins the former Toss’D location at 3640 E. State St.
Toss’D began as a salad and pizza cafe at 489 S. Hermitage Road then moved in April 2019 to the current, larger site, which once had been Jess’s restaurant. It acquired a liquor license a couple years later.
Wise said she will retain Toss’D’s liquor license, and customers with gift certificates for Toss’D can redeem them at The Valley Kitchen or contact Wise for a refund.
Hachem Jaafar, his wife Batoul, and their partner Josh Cotelesse will operate The Valley Kitchen, scheduled to open in February. Jaafar said he plans to have the restaurant open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. initially, serving breakfast and lunch.
“We’ll let the dinner restaurants do the dinners, and we’ll take care of the rest,’’ Cotelesse said.
The new owners have long backgrounds in the restaurant industry. The Jaafars own the Jai Alai in Hermitage and other restaurants.
Cotelesse has been involved with family-owned C’s Waffles restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
Valley Kitchen will offer traditional American cuisine such as bagels, Belgian waffles and grits but with tastier appeal, Cotelesse said.
“I acquired a recipe for grits in Louisiana that’s the best anywhere,’’ he said.
The new restaurant expects to employ 30.
“We will be a valley-supportive business,’’ Hachem Jaafar said.
