HERMITAGE – A Hermitage restaurant has closed but new owners are ready to replace it with a fresh format.
Hachem Jaafar, his wife Batoul, and their partner Josh Cotelesse bought the former Toss’D Italian Bar and Grille restaurant at 3640 E. State St., across from the Shenango Valley Mall.
Summer Wise, owner of the 8-year-old Toss’D, said in a news release the closing was based on family health issues and the punishing economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toss’D Gift cards will be honored by the new business or they can be refunded by Toss’D, Wise said.
Toss’D began as a salad and pizza cafe at 489 S. Hermitage Road then moved in April 2019 to the current, larger site, which once had been Jess’s restaurant. It acquired a liquor license a couple years later.
Under the deal, the new owners get the liquor license from Toss’D, which they will keep in escrow for now, they said.
Set to open in February, the new restaurant will be named The Valley Kitchen. It will be open seven days a week with the initial hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve breakfast and lunch.
“We’ll let the dinner restaurants do the dinners, and we’ll take care of the rest,’’ Cotelesse said.
The new owners have long backgrounds in the restaurant industry. The Jaafars own the Jai Alai in Hermitage and other restaurants.
Cotelesse has been involved with family-owned C’s Waffles restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
Valley Kitchen will offer traditional American cuisine such as bagels, Belgian waffles and grits but with tastier appeal, Cotelesse said.
“I acquired a receipt for grits in Louisiana that’s the best anywhere,’’ he said.
The new restaurant expects to employ 30.
“We will be a valley-supportive business,’’ Hachem Jaafar said.
