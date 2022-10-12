+3 Accused fishing cheaters charged in Ohio; boat seized in Hermitage CLEVELAND — Two men involved in the recent Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal are faci…

This isn’t a fishy story.

Years ago when in a bass fishing tournament along the Hudson river in New York, Matt Lazaroff hauled in some hefty-sized fish.

After placing them in plastic bags filled with water so they could survive, the Coolspring Township resident was ready for the contest’s official weigh-in.

“When I looked in the bag, one of my fish spit out a frog,’’ Lazaroff said. “The frog would have added more weight to my catch. But it’s against the rules to put the frog back into the fish, so I took out the frog and put it in another bag.’’

Never have fishing tournament rules come under public scrutiny than now. and there are different rules for tournaments based on the group hosting the event.

A two-man fishing team from Hermitage and the Cleveland area face felony and misdemeanor charges after being accused of stuffing metal weights into their catch during a Sept. 30 walleye contest in Cleveland. The pair stood to win nearly $29,000, if the tampered fish hadn’t been discovered.

This isn’t the first case of a fishing contest where cheating was alleged.

In 2018 two anglers from southern Utah came under suspicion during a two-day bass fishing tournament at Lake Powell. Their weigh-in catch came under suspicion as witnesses said their fish didn’t look like others caught at the lake that day. and the fish weren’t able to swim and appeared to be dying.

Court documents said the men caught and transported the bass from Quail Creek Reservoir, 140 miles away, and tried to weigh them in the Lake Powell contest.

They were charged with, among other things, bribery or threat to influence a contest, a third-degree felony. Both men pleaded guilty and were fined $2,500 and placed on probation for two years.

And this isn’t just about sportsmanship. Fishing competition can mean big money.

In 2020 Field and Stream magazine said lifetime winnings for the top 10 tournament bass fishermen ranged from $2.9 million to $6.8 million.

Lazaroff is a seasoned 25-year professional fisherman. He’s competed on several circuits including the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, better known as BASS. He’s also competed in the Pennsylvania BASS Circuit and previously served as president of the latter.

Also, he’s hosted fishing contests where proceeds benefited a charity.

The Cleveland event was under the Lake Erie Walleye Trail professional fishing circuit – a separate organization.

There’s similar rules among most fishing competitions such as winners are determined by the weight of the fish caught.

But there are rule differences between BASS and LEWT competitions.

“Walleye competitors can use live bait, but BASS events requires artificial lures,’’ Lazaroff said. “And walleye tournaments allow trolling in a boat but it isn’t allowed in BASS tournaments.’’

Also, LEWT allows three lines in the water simultaneously per fishermen. BASS only allows one.

Here’s where the rules takes a major turn between BASS and LEWT.

LEWT tournaments use a “buddy’’ system where two fishermen work together to catch the fish, versus BASS where it’s mostly an individual contest, Lazaroff said.

There’s also a big difference at major fishing tournaments hosted by the national Walleye and BASS organizations.

“At BASS tournaments a third-party observer is on each boat who is watching and usually videoing everything that’s going on,’’ Lazaroff said. “You don’t see that in national walleye tournaments. I’m not saying it’s impossible to cheat in these BASS tournaments – but it’s very hard to do.’’

He feels sorry for walleye competitors saying “99.9 percent’’ are honorable.

“Because of the action of just a few it puts them in a bad light,’’ Lazaroff said.