WHEATLAND — Wheatland borough's Esther H. Viglio Social Hall was packed Wednesday evening, as several rows of people gathered to learn how the upcoming merger of Wheatland into Hermitage would affect them.
That kind of response is what local officials were hoping for, Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio said afterward.
"I'm very happy, I think everyone had very good questions," he said.
The meeting in the Wheatland borough building gave Wheatland residents a chance to ask questions and offer comments on the upcoming merger, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, while also letting Hermitage's staff and department heads introduce themselves.
Among those residents present were Tom Doyle and Ursula Goda, who said they built their homes in Wheatland in 1968 and 1956, respectively.
"We've been following this process all along, so we wanted to make sure we were here for the meeting," Goda said.
Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson opened the meeting with an overview of the merger process and some of the topics that would be covered, and encouraged the residents to ask questions during the meeting or to approach the officials afterward.
Hinkson also introduced the many city officials, from the police and fire chiefs to the tax collector and IT department heads, who were present, as well as members of the Hermitage board of commissioners.
"Any questions you have, we'll answer tonight or get those answers to you," Hinkson told those in attendance.
Hinkson added that, even after the merger, borough residents will be able to retain their "Wheatland" identity.
The Wheatland borough building is one example. Hinkson said city officials plan to retain it for residents' use and to contain some items that are significant to Wheatland's history.
Wheatland officials first approached Hermitage about a possible merger in October 2019. A grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development in 2020 funded a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League.
The league's study, completed by November 2021, found a merger would benefit both municipalities.
Elected officials in Wheatland and Hermitage approved a merger agreement in early 2022, and that agreement was approved by a 2:1 majority of voters in each municipality later that year.
After introductions were made Wednesday evening, a series of speakers covered different aspects of the merger, including city Solicitor Brett Stedman, Hermitage Assistant City Manager Gary Gulla, and Hermitage Director of Business and Community Development Mark Longietti.
Taxes are among the changes that will affect residents. Wheatland has a property tax of 24.75 mills, while Hermitage's rate is only 5 mills, so Wheatland residents will see their municipal taxes drop by about 80%.
However, Wheatland's overall earned income tax is 1.5%, while Hermitage has an overall earned income tax of 2.25%. Both property and earned income taxes include 0.5% for their respective for the school districts, Longietti said. So Wheatland residents' wage taxes will increase by 0.75%.
Wheatland residents will continue to send their children to the Farrell Area School District after the merger, which will also continue to collect property taxes separately from city taxes.
Hermitage already provides Wheatland with police and road services, which will remain unchanged after the merger.
When a few residents asked about sending their children to the Hermitage School District instead of Farrell schools, Longietti recommended going to an attorney about changing districts. Stedman added that municipalities legally can't be involved in the issue.
Other questions were more specific, such as changes to burn permits or the ability for Wheatland residents to represent themselves after the merger. Hinkson said Wheatland residents would have the same opportunities as residents elsewhere in the city, including service on the city's boards or running for the board of commissioners.
After the meeting, residents were able to talk with local officials or help themselves to informational handouts that were available.
Hermitage commissioners President Duane Piccirilli said he was glad to see the meeting's turnout and was optimistic about the merger's future.
"I always believed that the merger of the city of Hermitage and the borough of Wheatland was a win-win, but after last night, seeing all the positive energy in the room, I can't imagine what great things are going to happen with the combination of these two communities," Piccirilli said.
Board Vice President William Moder called meeting very informative and said the staff's presentations and answers to questions were "very well done."
"I think the people all asked very good questions, and the staff made sure they understood the process and what the impact would be on their individual situations," Moder said.
Viglio, who will be the borough's final elected mayor, said he appreciated the willingness of city officials to organize the event and interact in person with Wheatland's residents.
"We've had a very good relationship with the city since this whole process started," Viglio said. "They've been pleasant to work with, they've been accessible, they've been transparent, and I think you're seeing that here."
Another meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 in the same social hall of the Wheatland borough building, 71 Broadway Ave., Wheatland. It will address a proposed zoning map, which would bring Wheatland into alignment with the city's zoning ordinance.
Many things will largely stay the same, such as residential and industrial areas, although Longietti said there are some differences that will need to be addressed. For example, Hermitage has multiple categories of residential zones, whereas Wheatland may only have one, he said.
Local officials encouraged residents to attend the September meeting to provide their input toward the new zoning map, and both Doyle and Goda said they plan to do so.
The two residents also encouraged other Wheatland residents to attend that meeting as well, and said they appreciated being able to meet the city's staff and elected officials at Wednesday's meeting.
"I've been pleased with the city's police and road services so far, so I think this merger is the right thing moving forward," Doyle said.
