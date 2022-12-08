The inaugural Rudy’s Jammin’ Toy Fest was a success, and hundreds of local kids will benefit from the community’s generosity.
“I honestly expected half of what we got,” Jill Millard said on Thursday as the toys were delivered.
She and her husband Dave own Rudy’s Tavern and Grille in Findley Township, which hosted a fundraiser for Toys for Tots the weekend of Nov. 12.
The event included live music, and they collected about $5,000 plus lots of toys.
“You guys went all out,” said Sheri Valimont, coordinator of Mercer County Toys for Tots.
Valimont and other Toys for Tots volunteers — coworkers from the Mercer County Family Center — gathered Thursday at their main collection point at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage along with staff from Rudy’s.
The crew from Rudy’s filled a school bus with toys donated at the fundraiser and items purchased with monetary contributions.
They hit the road on Thursday courtesy of a bus donated by Watson’s, and most of the toys they bought came from local businesses.
“Everybody donated their time,” Mrs. Millard said.
The bus parked near Wendy’s, and those in attendance formed an assembly line. Every seat was filled with filled with bikes, games, dolls, toy cars and more.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” Valimont said.
In recent years, sign-ups for Toys for Tots have been on the rise while donations are down, so every donation helps.
Toys for Tots will distribute the toys to about 1,100 Mercer County children 12 and younger. Registration for this year is closed, but community members can still donate.
There are 60 Toys for Tots drop-off locations in Mercer County; get more information or make a donation online at toysfortots.org
Valimont and the other volunteers said they really enjoy giving back, and the recipients are always very appreciative.
“It’s kind of wonderful,” she said of being part of the toy distribution.
The Millards thanked everyone who helped with the Toy Fest: their employees, patrons, community members, and top donors Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Chiappini Electric and Cunningham Funeral Home in Grove City.
The Millards, who have hosted other fundraisers at the restaurant, said they will hold another Toy Fest for the 2023 holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.