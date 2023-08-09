The 52nd anniversary Jefferson Township Fair continues through Saturday, at the township municipal grounds, 7409 Lamor Road.
The following are scheduled for the fair’s remaining days.
• Thursday – TBA, Livestock judging in the Dairy and Sheep Barn; 5 p.m., fair opens, exhibit building opens; 6 p.m., rides open; 6:30 p.m., TakeSolo Band in the entertainment building; 7 p.m., truck and tractor pulls, $8 admission, in grandstand; 7:15 p.m., bingo in the township building.
• Friday – 5 p.m., fair opens, exhibit building opens; 6 p.m., rides open; 6 p.m., Mercer 5M Marching Band; 6:30 p.m., The Wrangler Band in the entertainment building; 7 p.m., truck and tractor pulls, $8 admission, in grandstand; 7:15 p.m., bingo in the township building.
• Saturday – 9 a.m. horse show; 4 p.m., inaugural Jefferson Township Fair 5K race, starts at the fairgrounds; 5 p.m., fair opens, exhibit building opens, signup for karaoke contest; 6 p.m., rides open, karaoke with DJ Sam in the entertainment building; 6:30 p.m., woodcarving auction in front of grandstand; 7 p.m., truck and tractor pulls, $8 admission, in grandstand; 10 p.m., fireworks.
• Sunday – 2 to 4 p.m., exhibit pickup time.
