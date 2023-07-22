STONEBORO – Every year, the Mercer County Antique Power Association hosts its Antique Tractor and Engine Show.
People from all over come to see the displays, from tractors to trucks to a motorized snow sled. From tractors dating back to the early 1900s to the most revolutionary technologies, the event has it all.
Mark Bullock, of Grove City, has been making an effort to come every year since 2004.
“I just love coming here to talk to all the people about their tractors and other equipment,” Bullock said. “Plus, they have the best hot sausage sandwich here too, so that’s a plus.”
Bullock admires the dedication and the effort the members put for the event every year.
“The volunteerism is remarkable, there are people doing this longer than I’ve been here,” he said.
One of those longtime volunteers is Bill Alexander, owner of one of the oldest farms in Mercer County.
With a farm founded in 1789, Alexander came to show off four of his old tractors and enter one in the tractor pull.
“I have been doing this my whole life,” Alexander said. “I have been collecting tractors since the 60’s and have been a member of this club for 30 years.”
Alexander expressed his joy of the event and the support the event gets every year.
“I enjoy living in the past,” Alexander said. “It means the world to me that people still restore these old tractors.”
The event was not limited to people from Mercer county or even Pennsylvania, visitors from all over came to see the show.
David Crandoll, from western New York, plans his summer around tractor shows. He has attended several a year throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio since 1991.
“”You just grow an affection for these old tractors,” Crandoll said. “I own about 20 of them and more than 100 books about them. I just love these things and want to make an effort to see them.”
Not everyone who attended was there to see the tractors though.
For John Miller, owner of Miller’s Wood and Craft Shop, the event was a chance to show off his products.
“I do all kinds of woodwork,” Miller said. “We make bird houses, cornholes, picnic table condiment holders and a bunch of other things.”
While Miller has been doing this for 15 years, this was his first time at the Antique Tractor and Engine Show.
“This is our first time here after we saw it advertised. We decided we’ll try it and see what it’s like,” Miller said. “Obviously I want to make some money, but as long as people here are interested and I don’t have to pack all my stuff back up I will be happy.”
Richard Hufnagel, a retiree and a member of the association, was excited for the turnout and the amount of tractors and equipment present.
“I hope anyone who wants to come out makes an effort to do so,” Hufnagel said. “As long as it doesn’t rain, I feel we are in for a fun weekend.”
The event runs until Sunday at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro.
