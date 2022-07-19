Traffic Lights 1

Sharon police officers monitor the intersection of the Shenango Valley Freeway and Pine Hollow Boulevard and Smith Avenue while work crews block the freeway to cross-traffic Tuesday afternoon in Sharon.

 MICHAEL ROKNICK | Herald

SHARON — The Herald is currently investigating reports of traffic lights out along the Shenango Valley Freeway in Sharon.

Non-functioning traffic lights could be seen at the intersections of the Shenango Valley Freeway and Smith Avenue, Service Avenue, and Spencer Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were at the intersections of Smith and Service avenues. Work crews were blocking off Smith Avenue and Pine Hollow Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

More information will be available in tomorrow's edition of the Herald and on sharonherald.com.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.

Tags

Trending Video