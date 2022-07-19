SHARON — The Herald is currently investigating reports of traffic lights out along the Shenango Valley Freeway in Sharon.
Non-functioning traffic lights could be seen at the intersections of the Shenango Valley Freeway and Smith Avenue, Service Avenue, and Spencer Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were at the intersections of Smith and Service avenues. Work crews were blocking off Smith Avenue and Pine Hollow Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.
More information will be available in tomorrow's edition of the Herald and on sharonherald.com.
