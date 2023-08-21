TRANSFER – The Transfer Harvest Home Fair has brought back the mud bog this year for some clean fun.
“We haven’t had the mud bog for a couple years, and people told us they missed it,’’ Kendra Hoovler, the fair’s treasurer, said.
Set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the fair, this event is also known as mud bogging, where off-road vehicles run through a deep muddy pit.
Winners are usually determined by the distance they travel through the pit. But in case of a tie, the time it took them to run through the pit determines the winner.
Celebrating its 145th anniversary, the fair runs from Tuesday through Saturday.
For non-race fans there’s always amusement rides.
“There’s not many guys who do this work anymore,’’ Lloyd Serfass, who with his family owns LAM Enterprises said. Based in Allegheny County, the amusement ride business was started in 1937 by his father.
Operating from mid-May to mid-October mostly in western Pennsylvania, the company divvies up its work events for mostly non-profit groups, which includes fairs.
“I don’t get a summer holiday,’’ Serfass said with a smile.
With around 25 employees, it takes 15 to erect, run, then dismantle the rides when the fair ends. He’s established strict rules.
“When you’re running a ride, you can’t be using your cell phone,’’ Serfass said.
Although operating rides only five months of the year, his business doesn’t halt in the winter.
“We use that time to inspect and maintain our equipment,’’ he said. “Everything gets our eyes on it.’’
In addition to mud bog, bingo has been brought back this year and is operated by the Reynolds Band Boosters.
There’s live music every night starting at 7:30 p.m. The featured musicians:
• Tuesday – Blue Siren
• Wednesday – County Mayo
• Thursday – Chris Higbee
• Friday – Bishop Road
• Saturday – The Dorals
The traditional fair parade starts at 6:15 p.m. down Edgewood Drive Extension on Tuesday.
And of course there will food and judging on animals such as sheep, rabbits and cattle.
General admission to the fair is $2 for students; $1 for ages 4-12 and free for those 4 and under. There is a charge for rides.
Additional admission is charged for track events such as tractor pulls and the demolition derby.
“We enjoy coming here,’’ Serfass said. “It’s a nice community fair.
THE FAIR TAKES PLACE at Kiwanis Community Park, 117 Edgewood Drive, Transfer. More info: transferfair.com
