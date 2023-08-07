TRANSFER — A Transfer man is facing charges after allegedly indecently assaulting a minor.
Nathan Shane Blackburn, 40, of 835 Rutledge Road, is charged with indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent of the other, and indecent assault of a person younger than 16 years old.
The charges stem from a series of incidents involving a minor, who is known to Blackburn.
According to the criminal complaint, the majority of the incidents occurred from 2013 to 2015, when the victim was 9 to 11 years old. The victim told police Blackburn sometimes made the victim sit on his lap or slapped the victim’s butt.
During a two-week period when the victim stayed with Blackburn, he allegedly kissed the victim on the lips and touched inside the victim’s pants.
The victim told police all of these incidents happened at Blackburn’s residence. Every time they were touched, the victim wanted to find a way out but was afraid of making Blackburn angry, the criminal complaint states.
Blackburn was arraigned Wednesday and released on an unsecured bond, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Brian Arthur for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 22.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Suspects are considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in a court of law.
